"Advertising deserves a raise"— Internet in splits as Busy Phillips joins California Pizza Kitchen in 40th anniversary celebration campaign 

Internet users have reacted to Busy Phillips joining California Pizza Kitchen in its 40th anniversary celebration. Many fans and other outlets were delighted to see the actress and also shared their favorite items from the restaurant chain.

California Pizza Kitchen was started by Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax in 1985 in California. It has become one of the most popular pizza chains in the US. It also has outlets in countries like Australia, Mexico, Canada, and more.

Fans online reacted to the Instagram post of the ad, with one writing:

"Loved it! Advertising deserves a raise!"

CPK Instagram comments (Image via Instagram/@cpk)

More fans have expressed excitement about the chains birthday.

Busy Phillips worked at California Pizza Kitchen

Known for her roles in the likes of White Chicks, Freaks and Geeks, and Girls5eva, Busy Phillips has also worked at California Pizza Kitchen. She joined the chain as a hostess when she was 16 or 17 back in high school.

Phillips told USA Today:

"I've been stalking California Pizza Kitchen for years, trying to see if they're ever going to do any kind of campaign − 'Can I be a part of it because I love them so much?'"

Talking about the ad campaign, which mainly features Busy Phillips trying to convince CPK that turning 40 is okay, she said:

“I’ve been a huge fan of CPK ever since I worked there as a hostess back in the day, so of course I was thrilled to help them celebrate this incredible anniversary. My job was to remind CPK that at 40 years old, there’s no need for reinvention. Their legacy and continued leadership... is exactly what will keep people of all ages loving the brand for many years to come.”

CPK to bring back multiple items to celebrate 40th anniversary, also introduces some offers

CPK's returning food items (Image via California Pizza Kitchen)

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the pizza chain is bringing back four popular food items to its menu.

Rosemary Roasted Potato & Grilled Chicken Pizza - This features roasted Yukon gold potatoes, lemon cream sauce, grilled cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, rosemary, and oregano.

Chicken Milanese - It features panko-crusted chicken breast that is served with arugula and checca (uncooked tomato sauce). It is finished with shaved Parmesan and fresh lemon.

Walforf Chicken Salad - This salad features Field greens, grilled chicken, red grapes, Granny Smith apples, celery, candied walnuts, and gorgonzola, tossed in Dijon balsamic vinaigrette or blue cheese dressing.

Tortilla Spring Rolls - This features flour tortillas with Baja chicken, Thai or Mediterranean chicken that is baked in a pizza oven.

This menu is now available and will be so until May 19, 2025.

Moreover, from March 27 to May 11, customers ordering or dining in at CPK will get a promotional Thank You card. Each card contains prizes like discounts, gift cards, or even cash prizes. The cards will be valid through June 8.

