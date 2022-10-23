Aespa to perform in a virtual concert at the 20th anniversary celebration of Crocs on Roblox

K-pop girl group Aespa confirmed that they will be performing in a virtual concert on Roblox for 20th Croc Day. On October 21, 2022, Crocs also shared the news on their social media channel. Aespa's concert will take place at 5 pm PT.

A Korean media outlet reported that Aespa will be performing in Croc World on Roblox, which isn't far away from KWANGYA.

Additionally, the girl group will also meet their fans online at an after-party on October 24, 2022, at 5:30 pm KST, on Zepeto.

More on K-pop girl group Aespa and it's representation with brands

SM Entertainment’s ScreaM Records has released iScreaM Vol. 18: Girls Remixes, which includes two different remix editions of the group's album Girls. In the 1st version, Girls’ BRLLNT Remix has upbeat tunes, but the second version, Girls’ Minit Remix, is a mix of hard rock with bass notes and guitar riffs.

The band debuted under SM Entertainment on November 17, 2020, and has four members, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group has one of the best debuts of all time called Black Mamba.

They also attended the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) 2022 on July 5, 2022. The group also performed at the Los Angeles K-Pop festival KAMP LA 2022 on October 15 and October 16, 2022.

However, that wasn't all. The members of Aespa wear multiple hats and recently, they impressed their fans with their visuals in the November issue of Nylong China.

They are also ambassadors of the Swiss luxury accessory brand Chopard, and wore jewelry and watches, giving their looks a classic and elegant touch.

On February 10, 2021, the girl group was recognized as a global ambassadors for the famous brand Givenchy. They has become the first K-pop group through the French fashion house.

In August of the same year, the artists an endorsement project with the Korean cosmetics brand Clio. Korean skincare brand Mediheal.

They also had deals with French sportswear brand Eider and KB Kookmin Bank in September. On November 23, the group was selected as an ambassador for the Italian fragrance brand Acqua di Parma.

The band are also models for the Korean beverage brand Lotte Chilsung's Tamz Zero. In August 2022, they represented the global ambassasador for the Korean sportswear brand MLB as an ambassador.

Poll : 0 votes