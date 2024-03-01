Aespa's Ningning’s look for the latest Versace FW2024 show wins the internet: “She’s the icon”

Recently, aespa's Ningning attended the Versace FW2024 at Milan Fashion Week, celebrating fashion. On February 23, 2024, the Versace show was scheduled at the Milan Fashion Week, attended by Marco Mengoni, Jenny Tsang, Giulia Mazzocato, and many other A-listers.

Among them, aespa's Ningning shared a memorable fashion moment during the Versace show. Her black ensemble accentuated her bold appeal while she poised it with her sporty charm. Donatella Versace touted the show as outrageous, while her signature blazer ensembles were the pivotal elements in the show.

While fashion enthusiasts showcased their excitement at the fresh collection of Versace FW24, most found aespa's Ningning to be one of the best-dressed celebrities who attended the show.

Fans praised her black ensemble, likening her to a princess while some appreciated her as the best Versace ambassador.

@xuxieemeow commented on Aespa Ningning at the Versace show, "She is the Icon, She is the moment" ( Image via @Vkorea/ Instagram)

Netizens loved aespa's Ningning's Versace attire at the Milan Fashion Week

The youngest member of the band aespa, Ningning is popular for her vocals and fashion preferences. Recently, her fans have followed her style statements, making Aespa Ningning a global fashion icon.

In Milan Fashion Week, she shared several fashion moments, from her airport look to the Versace show. The K-pop idol was seen at the airport in the pink ensemble, a pair of matching sweatshirts and a mini skirt. To add more style statement, she tucked a small portion of the oversized sweatshirt, scripted with Versace text on the front. Her wrapped skirt was complemented by her double pony, adorned with bows.

Just before the show, aespa's Ningning changed into two other ensembles, which were more comfortable yet elegant. However, in the final look at the Versace show, she chose black, adorning herself with a strapless dress.

In this clean black dress, she added a sleek belt at the center, exuding minimalistic aesthetics. For accessories, she adorned a black choker while her sleek, ebony hair cascaded over her shoulder. She finished off the look with transparent strappy heels.

Netizens loved the Versace attire of Ningning at Milan Fashion Week ( Image via Instagram/@Wkorea)

Through these comments, fans showcase their love for the K-pop idol. While some demanded that this image be on the next magazine cover, some have thanked Versace for making her a global ambassador.

In this Versace fashion parade, Gigi Hadid walked on the runway, making the show distinctive. The bold eye makeup and blazer ensemble of Donatella Versace set the trend for this year.