After $1.4 billion movie, Margot Robbie set to produce 'The Sims' with Loki director Kate Herron

Following the success of the Oscar-nominated Barbie, Margot Robbie is eyeing to put on her producer hat for a movie adaptation of The Sims next. Based on the popular video game, Robbie's LuckyChap productions will reportedly team up with director Kate Herron to make the live-action adaptation.

The news was first broken by reputed journalist Jeff Snider via his exclusive newsletter, The InSneider. According to the report, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will join Margot Robbie as producers, with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee onboard as well.

Katie Herron is most known for serving as the director and executive producer on the first season of the Disney+ series Loki. She has also directed epiodes of the Netflix show Sex Education and is reported to serve as a director on the second season of HBO's The Last Of Us.

What is The Sims about?

A poster for 'The Sims' video game (image via Electronic Arts)

The Sims is a life simulation video game where players can control virtual characters called 'Sims.' Without any defined goals in place, players can create their own universe and make the Sims interact with each other in various ways.

They can build houses, create relationships and can do virtually anything as permitted by the game.

Although details are sparse regarding the movie, it has been reported that Electronic Arts, publisher of the video game, will also be part of the creative and producing team.

First released in 2000, The Sims franchise has since sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide to become one of the highest-selling video game series.

However, this is not the first attempt to adapt the video game for the big screen. In 2007, a live-action adaptation based on the franchise was announced after 20th Century Fox purchased the film rights.

Expected to be written by Brian Lynch and John Davis, the development on the film stalled for years until it was finally cancelled after Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019.

Now, Margot Robbie has seemingly picked up the reins to tackle the film adaptation of The Sims. Her previous venture, Barbie, is now being compared to the video game as the two share similar characteristics.

Being a toy, Barbie has no narrative or ambitions on its own. Just like the Sims, it is controlled by players who impose storylines and goals onto the characters.

Margot Robbie was nominated for an Academy Award in 2024 for Barbie in her capacity as a producer. No official announcement regarding The Sims movie has been made at the time of writing this article.