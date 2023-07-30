"Age limits now": Gerontocracy definition explained as Dianne Feinstein Say Aye video goes viral, sparks concern online

A video of Dianne Feinstein has gone viral on social media, where she had to be corrected while voting during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on July 27, 2023. Dianne Feinstein, who is 90 years old and is the oldest member of Congress in the US, has once again sparked concern among netizens about her age.

In the video that has been making the rounds on social media, Dianne Feinstein was asked to cast her vote on the Defense Appropriations Act, where she either had to say “Aye” or “Nay.” However, as soon as her name was called out, she began a speech. Just then, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington prompted her and said:

“Just say aye.”

However, Patty did not just say “aye” once. She said the phrase three times, as the 90-year-old was not able to hear her properly, before the latter finally said, “aye.” The video went viral, and many people brought up the topic of gerontocracy, which refers to a government ruled by senior members. As per Merriam-Webster, the term means:

“A form of social organization in which a group of old men or a council of elders dominates or exercises control.”

While Dianne Feinstein has already made it clear that she will not be running again in the election in 2024, her video has once again sparked concerns among netizens, as many claimed that “too many senior members are running the country.” One social media user commented on the same and said:

Social media users concerned as video of Dianne Feinstein not being able to vote during the meeting goes viral

Following the incident, Dianne Feinstein's spokesperson addressed the matter and claimed that the senator “was a little chaotic.”

"The senator was preoccupied, and didn’t realize debate had just ended and a vote was called. She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote, and then cast her vote."

Despite the clarification, as Dianne Feinstein's video spread like wildfire on social media, multiple people began commenting on it and started calling it a “gerontocracy.” As a Twitter account user, @bennyjohnson, talked about the same on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted to the viral video:

Social media users talk about the Say Aye video, and leave concerned comments about the senators and politicians who are now more than 70 years of age.

The video comes in just after many people have been commenting on the state’s and the country’s oldest Senate members, including Mitch McConnel, who turned 81 this year, and Nancy Pelosi, who is 83, and the President of United States of America, Joe Biden, who is 80.