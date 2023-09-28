AGT winner: Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane crowned season 18 champions

The AGT winner of season 18 was announced as the show reached its climax, airing two epic episodes on September 26 and 27, 2023. Hosted by Terry Crews, the show was judged by a glitzy panel featuring Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell until the Qualifiers. The power to catapult their most-loved contestants into the rounds following that was entirely based on the nation's votes.

On Tuesday, eleven acts took to the stage to showcase their incredible talents to America and take home the title. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry appeared as guest performers in the ultimate episode, which funneled the finalists down from eleven to just the top five.

Finally, the $1,000,000 grand prize, the Vegas show, and championship bragging rights were awarded to Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane.

AGT winners: Adrian Stoica and Hurricane emerge victorious

Out of 55 competitors, 11 were sent to battle it out in the finale and put on the greatest shows of their lives. The abundantly entertaining finalists included the 82nd Airborne Chorus, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Ahren Belisle, Anna DeGuzman, Avantgardey, Chibi Unity, Lavender Darcangelo, Murmuration, Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani and the Ramdhani Brothers.

Five of these acts were recipients of the prestigious Golden Buzzer in the auditions.

On Wednesday night's AGT episode, America's votes revealed the top five and the winner. Inching closer to victory were the Ramdhani Brothers, Murmuration, Putri Ariani, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, and Anna DeGuzman.

The trick-master Border Collie, Hurricane, and owner Adrian Stoica emerged as AGT winners, taking home the attractive million-dollar prize along with the title.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane became instant fan favorites when they put on their audition act, "playing with Hurricane." Hurricane boasted her exceptional training with tricks like balancing on upside-down Adrian's feet, making him chase the remote, jumping over hurdles, and more, with Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor as the soundtrack.

This received high praise from the judges.

In the Qualifiers, the AGT winners had a sunny day on the lawn, with Hurricane operating the mower, showering Adrian with freshly cut grass, leaping over Adrian, and doing little spins. This left the crowd and judges awestruck, receiving roaring applause and sending them into the final.

Some were even calling this duo the best pet act on the show thus far.

AGT winners Adrian Stoica and Hurricane started off their last performance with the look and feel of a black-and-white movie, where Adrian sat on a chair for "Stupid" and Hurricane claimed her "Director" chair.

They had a cardboard cutout of Sofia Vergara featured in the act. Hurricane helped Adrian pick out clothes, get glammed up, and got behind the camera in true director fashion.

With Crazy Little Thing Called Love playing in the background, Adrian was on a date scene with Sofia's cutout, and they then even invited her on stage to join in for the remainder of the performance.

Hurricane was the perfect wingdog throughout, and the pair had everyone cheering. This act earned them the coveted title of AGT winners.

The finale episode also featured collaborations between several guests and AGT contestants, including Adrian Stoica and Hurricane with Cat Cora, Murmuration with Jason Derulo, Lavender Darcangelo with Dianne Warren, and more.

Special appearances also showed Leona Lewis, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Jon Batiste.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane proved to be fan favorites, coming out triumphant as AGT winners. This was the first time in the history of the show that a dog act won it all, amidst really stiff competition.

All episodes of AGT season 18 can be streamed on Peacock.