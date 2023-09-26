AGT season 18 finale: Air date, release time, and list of finalists

AGT season 18 rounded off its Qualifiers last week and whittled the contestants from fifty-five down to just eleven. The show hosted by Terry Crews was initially judged by the star-studded panel featuring Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Once they kicked off the live shows, the deciding powers were given to America's viewers, whose votes would send their favorite acts into the finale and even help them grab the grand prize.

The finals will be aired in two parts, one with performances and the next announcing the results, on September 26 and 27, respectively. The participants taking center stage include the Ramdhani Brothers, Avantgardey, 82nd Airborne Chorus, Chibi Unity, Murmuration, Mzansi Youth Choir, Lavender Darcangelo, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Putri Ariani, Ahren Belisle, and Anna DeGuzman.

When and where to watch AGT season 18, episodes 22–23

Eleven acts came shining through as America's favorites, who were then catapulted to the grand finale of AGT season 18. Split into two parts, the first episode will feature all the performances, and the last will declare the outcome of the viewers' votes, crowning one contestant or group as the champion.

Episodes 22–23 will be released on NBC on September 26 or 27, depending on the timezone of the viewer.

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) September 26. 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) September 26. 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) September 26. 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) September 26. 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) September 26. 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) September 26. 2023 2:00 pm Australia (AEST) September 27. 2023 10:00 am England (BST) September 27. 2023 1:00 am Ireland (IST) September 27. 2023 1:00 am France (CEST) September 27. 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) September 27. 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) September 27. 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) September 27. 2023 2:00 am India (IST) September 27. 2023 5:30 am South Korea (KST) September 27. 2023 9:00 am Japan (JST) September 27. 2023 9:00 am

Meet the 11 finalists of AGT season 18

Competing for the ultimate AGT title and attractive cash prize of $1,000,000 are eleven contestants from diverse backgrounds, showcasing a wide array of unbelievable talents.

82nd Airborne Chorus

Putting a unique spin on the popular hit I Am Here by P!nk was the 82nd Airborne Chorus' Qualifiers performance. Integrating soulful harmonies and even military chants, they had Simon Cowell on his feet, with all the judges showering praise.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Adrian and his Border Collie, Hurricane, showed the audience one of the "best dog acts on AGT." Leaving the crowd awestruck, their qualifying performance showcased a day on the lawn with top-class tricks by Hurricane.

Ahren Belisle

Vying to be the first-ever comedian to win AGT is Ahren Belisle, who suffers from cerebral palsy. Not letting it hinder him, he brings newness to stand-up with text-to-speech jokes, cracking up audiences and judges alike, this time featuring a dog.

Anna DeGuzman

Anna DeGuzman, the magician, involved the judges in her performance, where she displayed impressive tricks but fumbled a few times, making her nerves very obvious. America voted for her to get one more chance, sending her to the finals.

Avantgardey

The 20-woman dance group Avantgardey blew the audiences' minds and also received a standing ovation for their perfectly synchronized, powerful qualifying performance to a sped-up Japanese track.

Chibi Unity

After winning the golden buzzer from all the judges in their auditions, the junior Japanese dance group Chibi Unity went on to receive a standing ovation from them with their moving masterpiece in the Qualifiers.

Lavender Darcangelo

Lavender was the recipient of Heidi Klum's golden buzzer. The autistic and blind harmony queen won America over in her Qualifiers with her rendition of I Wanna Know What Love Is, sending her through to the finale.

Murmuration

Dance group Murmuration made it to the finale with a creatively choreographed routine with props galore. Featuring lights and hats, their performance conveyed a message of peace and earned them a standing ovation.

Mzansi Youth Choir

A "spectacular" group, in the words of Simon Cowell, Mzansi Youth Choir, left the crowd and judges amazed with their rendition of Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac. Viewers' were extremely impressed, voting to send them to the AGT finals.

Putri Ariani

Bagging the second golden buzzer of the season was Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old blind vocalist. Her Qualifiers performance transformed U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, which was truly surreal and secured her a place in the AGT finale.

Ramdhani Brothers

Performing incredibly dangerous acrobatics, one slip-up could spell tragedy for the Ramdhani Brothers. Their Qualifiers went off smoothly, featuring a ladder and one brother upside-down on the other brother's head, leaving the judges dazzled.

AGT will wrap up season 18 with its final two episodes set to air on September 26 and 27 on NBC.