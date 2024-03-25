Ahn Bo-hyun and Baek Jong-won confirm the return of The Backpacker Chef for Season 2

On March 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asian reported that Ahn Bo-hyun and celebrity chef, Baek Jong-won will appear in the upcoming second season of the popular show The Backpacker Chef.

The Backpacker Chef is a cooking entertainment program, that includes extreme challenges and missions. In the show, an individual has to enhance a customized meal within a limited period for unfamiliar guests and in an unfamiliar atmosphere.

The Backpacker Chef season 2 featuring Ahn Bo-hyun and Baek Jong-won will begin filming in April

The Backpacker Chef season one was broadcast in May 2022 with over twenty episodes. It invited various clients from different segments of society, including wrestling clubs, high schools, daycare centers, military bases, and much more. It involved the participation of over 3,000 people and provided customized dishes according to a client's desire. It ran from May 26 to October 6, 2022. The main cast included Ahn Bo-hyun, Baek Jong-won, Oh Dae-hwan and DinDin.

The Backpacker Chef's second season is scheduled to begin filming in April 2024 and is in the process of releasing episodes on weekends. Baek Jong-won will play the role of the head chef who will take the responsibility of cooking his own food, while Ahn Bo-hyun will also play the crucial role in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo-hyun made his first-ever debut in the first season of the entertainment program and earned the title of Botail, which implies his attention to details related to food plating and decoration. He formed a close bond with Baek Jong-won and fans can't wait to see the duo again in the second season.

Many fans are also hoping for the return of the original cast, DinDin and Oh Dae-hwan's appearance in the upcoming show. They can't wait to see what kind of cooking the four people will display this time in The Backpacker Chef.

Ahn Bo-hyun recently appeared in the hit drama Flex X Cop, which has received much love and praise from domestic and international viewers. Based on a Russian television series, Silver Spoon, the drama delves into the story of a rich chaebol who ends up becoming a police officer and diligently solves crime cases. He starred alongside Park Ji-hyun. The drama has also been confirmed for a second season.

The See You In My 19th Life actor is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming mystery and historical drama Haesi's Shinru. It is adapted from the webtoon of the same name and penned by screenwriter Yoo Yi-soo. No other details regarding the filming schedule or the release date have been released yet.