Ahn Jae-hyun and Baek Jin-hee dish on their characters in the first script reading of The Real Deal Has Come

Through its Instagram page, The Real Deal Has Come shared a glimpse of its first script reading and star-studded cast on Thursday, February 9. Korean superstars Ahn Jae-hyun and Baek Jin-hee led the script reading, which saw the participation of other cast members and crew, including director Han Joon-seo, screen-writer Jo Jung-joo, and actors Cha Joo-young and Jung Eui-jae.

The Real Deal Has Come is a romantic and family drama genre show. Baek Jin-hee will portray the female protagonist, Oh Yeon-doo, a single mother who works as a language professor at a reputed university in South Korea. Starring opposite her is Ahn Jae-hyun, who will bring Gong Tae-kyun to the screen. Gong Tae-kyung is a middle-aged bachelor who is an obstetrician and gynecologist.

Oh Yeon-doo and Gong Tae-kyung enter into a contractual relationship to maneuver the challenges posed by Oh Yeon-doo’s pregnancy. The show will chronicle the ups and downs of growth faced by the two characters and their families as they go through pregnancy, giving birth, and parenting.

“She’s a lovely character who doesn’t give in”: Baek Jin-hee on playing Oh Yeon-doo in The Real Deal Has Come

KBS's upcoming K-drama The Real Deal Has Come has raised viewers' anticipation with its intriguing and mature storyline. Oh Yeon-doo is a charming and carefree Korean language professor who, in addition to being a professor, is also establishing herself in the field of online lecturing.

In a video of her reading the screenplay, Baek Jin-hee introduces her character by stating that Yeon-doo faces all the worst possible challenges when she is at the best phase of her career. The Empress Ki star also noted her character's resilience and flexibility. She said:

“She faces the worst situation when she’s at the peak of her career. But she’s a lovely character who doesn’t give in and bravely navigates her way through it in her own way.”

Blood star Ahn Jae-hyun plays the role of the highly trained obstetrician and gynecologist Gong Tae-kyung, who is harsh on the exterior but sensitive on the inside.

The actor revealed that the role of Gong Tae-kyung was especially challenging due to the significant change in body weight it had come with. He also shared a detail that is bound to raise the eagerness of viewers. He said:

“To showcase the sharpness of Gong Tae-kyung, I’ve shed a lot of weight. There will also be a revealing scene in the first half of the drama, so everyone, please make sure to tune in.”

Jung Eui-jae portrays Kim Joon-ha, Oh Yeon Doo's ex-boyfriend and an investment expert who believes nothing in the world is more important than investment value.

Cha Joo-young plays the role of Jang Se-jin, a composed and self-assured individual in the show. Jang Se-jin is also Gong Tae-kyung's first love and is also the chief secretary of Gong Chan-shik, played by Hong Yo-seob.

The Real Deal Has Come will premiere in March on KBS 2TV.

