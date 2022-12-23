Ahn Jae-hyun is confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama The Real Deal Has Come

On December 22, 2022, HB Entertainment confirmed that Ahn Jae-hyun will make his drama comeback after three years with The Real Deal Has Come. He is set to play the main lead in the upcoming drama by replacing Kwak Si-yang, who dropped out of the drama due to his conflicting schedules.

The Real Deal Has Come is a weekend drama that has 15 episodes. The coming-of-age flick will present the story of a single woman, Oh Yeon-do, who enters into a contract marriage with Gong Tae-kyung. Ahn Jae-hyun will essay the role of Gong Tae-kyung while the character Oh Yeon-do will be portrayed by Baek Jin-hee.

Ahn Jae-hyun’s character Gong Tae-kyung is a gynecologist in The Real Deal Has Come

Ahn Jae-hyun will portray the role of an exceptional and genius obstetrician and gynecologist specializing in infertility. Throughout the drama, the character will showcase his talent by performing his profession diligently.

Gong Tae-kyung’s life changes when he encounters the charming Oh Yeon-du, a single woman who is pregnant. When Gong Tae-kyung and Oh Yeon-du encounter each other, sparks fly. As time passes and they get to know each other, the duo decides to enter into a false marriage contract.

Following their marriage contract, they go through different phases of life, showcasing romance, pregnancy, and others. Gong Tae-kyung decides to take care of Oh Yeon-du’s newborn baby. It has been said that the Real Deal from the drama’s title The Real Deal Has Come is a reference to the unborn baby in the drama around which a family forms.

The main lead’s role Gong Tae-kyung’s role was initially played by the actor Kwak Si-yang but he decided to drop out of the drama because of his busy schedule. He currently filimg for the upcoming film Desperate Pursuit where he is plays the protagonist's role.

The actor tried to incorporate the schedules both for the film and drama but failed to do so. He decided not to be part of the drama in order to avoid further damage to the production team.

The Real Deal Has Come will occupy the 7:55 pm time slot for the KBS previously occupied by the Three Bold Siblings. The drama is penned by the screenwriter Jo Jung-joo who is well known for her previous works including Cheer Up, Mr.Kim, Are You Human, and The Partner.

The drama will be directed by Han Joon-seo who has a wide variety of experiences for his projects including School 2, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Scandal in Old Seoul, and many others.

Ahn Jae-hyun and Baek Jin-hee will be joined along with Kim Sa-kwon who will be playing the role of Cha Hyun-woo. The supporting cast includes Cha Hwa-yun, Choi Dae-chul, and Cha Joo-young.

The female lead Baek Jin-hee is well known for her dramas including Feel Good to Die, and Jugglers. She also recently made a guest appearance in the drama Curtain Call.

Know more about Ahn Jae-hyun

Ahn Jae-hyun gained international fame and recognition from the internationally famous drama My Love from the Star, where he played the role of the supporting character, Cheon Yoon-jae. Since then, he played his first leading role in the drama Blood.

He is well-known for dramas including The Beauty Inside, Reunited Worlds, Cinderella, the Four Knights, and Love With Flaws.

The age-of-coming, family drama The Real Deal Has Come is set to premiere on March 18, 2023, KST every Saturday and Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes