Aiden McCarthy GoFundMe: More than $1M raised for toddler who was found wounded without parents at Highland Park shooting site

Aiden McCarthy, a 2-year-old toddler, was discovered wounded at the scene of the July 4 Highland Park massacre after the death of his parents.

On July 4, during an Independence Day Parade, aspiring rapper Robert E Cremo allegedly carried out a mass shooting, killing 7 people and injuring over 35. Among the victims were Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of Aiden McCarthy.

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw I can’t stop thinking about 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy who lost both his parents in the span of a minute because some politicians value weapons of war more than people’s lives. I can’t stop thinking about 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy who lost both his parents in the span of a minute because some politicians value weapons of war more than people’s lives.

After the death of his parents, the child was found wandering the scene of the parade. Dana and Greg Ring, who took it upon themselves to help the child, found him in the arms of a stranger who was in shock.

In an interview with CBS, Dana Ring said:

“She was physically shaking, her whole body, which told us that ... she shouldn’t be having to hold and/or deal with a little one at the same time.”

He added:

“We took the little boy [and] I put him in my arms."

John Dodge @dodgerman

gofundme.com/f/irina-and-ke… Two of the victims of the Highland Park shooting: Kevin and Irina McCarthy. Their little Aiden has lost both parents. The two-year-old was found by strangers amid the chaos on Monday and reunited with his grandparents, who will raise him. Two of the victims of the Highland Park shooting: Kevin and Irina McCarthy. Their little Aiden has lost both parents. The two-year-old was found by strangers amid the chaos on Monday and reunited with his grandparents, who will raise him. gofundme.com/f/irina-and-ke… https://t.co/uSh9eCzGN2

Greg Ring added that when he returned to the scene to search for the boy's parents, he was shocked by the violence, describing it as "carnage." The toddler is currently under the care of his grandparents. A GoFundMe was set up for the child.

It read:

"At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents."

Despite having a goal of 500000, GoFundMe has raised over 1 million in funds for the wellbeing and care of Aiden McCarthy.

The community rallies behind Aiden McCarthy

The GoFundMe description mentions that despite having lost his parents, Aiden is surrounded by a strong support network.

Jo 🌻 @JoJoFromJerz Congress needs to pass an assault weapons ban bill, and they need to name it after Aiden McCarthy. Congress needs to pass an assault weapons ban bill, and they need to name it after Aiden McCarthy.

It stated:

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan."

Friends and family of Kevin and Irina McCarthy have offered their support, promising to ensure that Aiden McCarthy grows up in a healthy environment despite losing his parents at such a young age.

The GoFundMe states:

"He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."

Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P @ddanpereira #BanAssaultWeaponsNow Irina and Kevin McCarthy were victims murdered in Highland Park. They were Parents of the 2 year old, Aiden, who was wandering in the streets. Republicans in Congress & the Supreme Court are responsible for ALL the deaths as a result of #GunViolence Irina and Kevin McCarthy were victims murdered in Highland Park. They were Parents of the 2 year old, Aiden, who was wandering in the streets. Republicans in Congress & the Supreme Court are responsible for ALL the deaths as a result of #GunViolence. #BanAssaultWeaponsNow

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the 7 fatalities in the mass shooting. These included a 78-year-old Mexican grandfather and a staffer at a local synagogue. According to the Gun Violence Archive, the US has seen 309 mass shootings this year, verging on record-breaking numbers.

The prime suspect, Robert E Cremo, was charged with 7 counts of murder on Tuesday.

