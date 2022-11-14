“Ain’t no way”: Fans furious over KBS’ indifference towards (G)I-DLE performing in tough weather

K-pop fans are furious at KBS for seemingly apologizing to groups who had to cancel their performances at Music Bank Chile, but not to (G)I-DLE who performed in stormy weather.
Music Bank in Chile was canceled midway after the weather conditions worsened. By the time the event stopped, girl groups (G)I-DLE had already performed to the best of their abilities. In multiple videos, recorded from the top angle, puddles of water can be seen on stage, leading Shuhua to slip while dancing.
However, as per an image going viral on social media, KBS, the organizers of Music Bank, publicly apologized to groups whose performances were canceled. It filled K-pop fans with rage as they criticized them for not apologizing to the two girl groups who performed despite falling down multiple times.
#KBS_APOLOGIZE_TO_GIDLE trends as K-pop fans rage over Music Bank Chile’s non-apology towards (G)I-DLE
A post apologizing to TXT, NCT DREAM, and ATEEZ is doing the rounds on Twitter and South Korean online forums. As per netizens, the apology was by KBS to the aforementioned bands for not being able to perform on stage at Music Bank Chile on November 13.
The notice was instantly criticized for multiple things. First, it misspelled ATEEZ's name. Second, it completely neglected the groups who performed in extreme weather conditions, especially (G)I-DLE.
Clips of the Nxde singers trying their best to perform in heavy rain received hundreds of views on Twitter, which also put fans under anxiety. They mounted worries, especially for (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua and Yuqi. While Shuhua lost her hold and fell on stage, fans reported that Yuqi experienced panic attacks from thunder and lightning.
Fans’ anger fueled when Yuqi posted an Instagram story apologizing to fans. They believed that the idol had nothing to be sorry for and criticized KBS for neglecting the group.
Many were of the opinion that the groups who performed in the rain were due for an apology, as the show was never halted until situations got dire. THE BOYZ and STAYC were some groups who performed in the rain as well.
Check out some questions that fans are raising over KBS’ management and criticisms for the same below:
Meanwhile, a fan posted an Instagram chat with Online Beat Production’s employee, who was one of the people working behind-the-scenes at Music Bank Chile. According to the staff, (G)I-DLE decided to move forward with the performance on their own.
Another employee posted photos and praised the Nxde group’s professionalism. They also mentioned that the group was treated well the moment they left the stage. Employees wrapped them up in blankets and took them to a dressing room with heaters on.
Although it was shared that (G)I-DLE wished to perform in extreme weather on their own, fans are still upset over KBS not apologizing to the group.