Fans shower praise on (G)I-DLE's professionalism in Music Bank Chile despite extreme weather conditions

(G)I-DLE’s professionalism in Music Bank Chile has earned them massive praise from K-pop fans.

For those unversed, on November 12, the Music Bank, which was held in Chile, was canceled halfway through the event due to extreme weather conditions. The concert in Santiago was the first Music Bank world tour stop in three years, following a hiatus due to COVID-19, but it was unfortunately cut short due to extreme weather — rain and hailstorms.

(G)I-DLE members took center stage in the middle of a torrential rain, and fans even witnessed a hailstorm. In fact, member Shuhua slipped on stage during their performance. The other members helped her get up, and (G)I-DLE finished their performance with great difficulty despite the tough circumstances.

Showing sheer professionalism and thoughtfulness, fans praised them for finishing their performance and honoring their love for them, despite extreme weather conditions.

(G)I-DLE’s fans praise the quintet for continuining their set in the middle of the downpour

I heard (G)i-dle were HAILED as one of the best performers in Chile capable of making an actual EARTHQUAKE through their choreography and in Cube Entertainment 🫠🫣

KBS’ Music Bank held its first global concert in three years at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Chile. The crème de la crème of the K-pop industry were roped in to perform at Music Bank Chile — NCT Dream, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, STAYC, and (G)I-DLE were all present.

It rained heavily from the beginning, but the K-pop artists scheduled to perform did not want to disappoint the 50,000 fans who had gathered to watch their favorite stars.

By the time (G)I-DLE entered the stage, the rain and thunder had become significantly intense. Fans present even complained of a hailstorm amidst the heavy rains. While performing their debut song LATATA, they tried their best to dance properly.

At one point, the stage became wet and slippery, and member Shuhua had a nasty fall at the end of the song. Other members immediately gathered to help her back up and she completed the performance, putting up a brave display of fans.

葉나비.



#MusicBankinChile #GIDLEinChile



despite of heavy rain gidle is still performing but shuhua slipped and fell while performing 😭 hope our boss baby is okay and the girls 🙏🏼

K-pop fans praised the singers for giving their best despite their difficult circumstances.

monu @monuzisho @vuardian @Dani_Chav They keep performing, after the performance, the producer says ‘please wait, the show is postponed because the rain’ all the stage have water, at the point the stage don’t have electricity. Idle cant perform their last song and the cover of the Coco movie ‘Recuerdame’ @vuardian @Dani_Chav They keep performing, after the performance, the producer says ‘please wait, the show is postponed because the rain’ all the stage have water, at the point the stage don’t have electricity. Idle cant perform their last song and the cover of the Coco movie ‘Recuerdame’

Mauricio Reyes @Maurey1984 @Idlemacy @Dani_Chav It wasn't raining when the song started, it was a fleeting and heavy rain that caught the girls dancing. There are no faults, in fact, I think they were very professional. @Idlemacy @Dani_Chav It wasn't raining when the song started, it was a fleeting and heavy rain that caught the girls dancing. There are no faults, in fact, I think they were very professional.

I applaud them with deep respect and for the respect they had for us as fans of Kpop and their own fandom here in Chile

#MusicBankinChile @G_I_DLE #GidleinChile

Daniela Chávez @Dani_Chav

Cantando en un diluvio #GIDLE puro profesionalismo. Se pasó la lluvia!

Look, i'm not a fan of them but this kind of attitude of the girls was so admirable and a sign of their professionalism

While fans understand that extreme weather conditions are not in anybody’s hands, K-pop fans expressed their frustration and disappointment at the event organizers for not making better stage arrangements and allowing the artists to perform despite the extreme weather.

🃏 @soojseulgi i want all #gidle international fans to know that the agency that was organizing #musicbankinchile has history of being awful and in the past did sm town in chile and had horrible organization problems so what they did with idle now once again proves they are awful #GIDLEinchile i want all #gidle international fans to know that the agency that was organizing #musicbankinchile has history of being awful and in the past did sm town in chile and had horrible organization problems so what they did with idle now once again proves they are awful #GIDLEinchile

The TOMBOY singers finished their performance and were then safely escorted off stage. After their performance, Music Bank Chile was canceled for the day, and NCT Dream, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ATEEZ were unable to perform for fans.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ATEEZ, and NCT Dream took to the stage to greet their fans and apologize for not being able to perform for them.

°sunni° @sunkyujin @S4NSJK @Dani_Chav They are they stop the show and now the rain stop too but when they start latata the rain started really heavy @S4NSJK @Dani_Chav They are they stop the show and now the rain stop too but when they start latata the rain started really heavy

(G)I-DLE equals TWICE’s record to earn perfect all-kills with two songs in the same year

(G)I-DLE, consisting of members Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua, debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single LATATA from their first EP I Am. On October 17, they released their fifth mini-album I Love and their title track Nxde.

On October 25, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that their new title track Nxde, from their mini-album I Love, has scored the perfect all-kill with a clean sweep on Korean music charts.

This year alone, the Nxde singers have earned two perfect all-kills, once with TOMBOY and the second with Nxde. They are the first group since TWICE in 2016 to achieve two perfect all-kills in the same year.

The new date for Music Bank Chile’s performance and broadcast date hasn’t been revealed yet. This is the third time Music Bank has returned to the Latin American country. It was previously held in 2012, and then six years later in 2018, and this year, after the pandemic.

