Albert Hughes shares his thrilling backstory for the Twins in The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Exclusive)

Two antagonists from The Continental: From the World of John Wick that fans have been fascinated by are Hansel and Gretel, the twins! Played by Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa, these two assassins take the show's heros to the absolute limit.

Executive Producer Albert Hughes, who also served as the Director for Episode 3, has a special affinity for the twins, as one himself (with Allen Hughes from The Hughes Brothers). In this exclusive interview with SK POP, he explained how he developed a backstory to explain the eccentricity of these two deadly assassins. Read on to find out what made these two characters so very unique.

All three parts of The Continental: From The World Of John Wick are now available to stream on Peacock.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

In The Continental: From the World of John Wick Night 3, the twins finally display their special skills

Albert Hughes explained the breathtaking sequences that fans experience in Episode 3 of the show. Spoilers follow for those who haven't seen it yet:

"I'm a twin myself... the most exciting part was they both [the twins] have these skills that are not really revealed until (Episode) 3. They both come from different physical backgrounds. Mark comes from stunt performing. Marena from contortion."

The Executive Producer even pushed the showrunner for The Continental: From the World of John Wick to not have dialog when it comes to these two oddball characters:

"The fact that they didn't talk was really exciting to me. There was a certain point where Kirk Ward, the showrunner, and I were talking about giving them dialog in episode 3. I am like don't do it. If you do that, it destroys their character. So, I was fighting in a creative, passionate way not to ever have them talk. Cuz I had my own backstory for them. And how they got to be that way."

Hughes believes that these two eclectic characters belong in the John Wick universe:

"I just think that they are basically part of the John Wick universe in a way. They are idiosyncratic, strange characters that, when they come on screen, you lean in like 'why are they so weird?' Then, when you get to episode 3, you get the real skill set of what they can both do physically."

While this is not canon, Hughes developed a backstory to explain why the twins behave the way they do. He specifies that The Continental: From the World of John Wick showrunner did not come up with the backstory, but it's something he created for himself. He told SK POP:

"I think they were experimented on as children. Because they were twins in a very weird time and place. You can go where you want to go with that. And their vocal cords were removed. That's just my fan theory. Kirk Ward may have another version. But they were put into an institution. It's almost like the mutants in X-Men. They were put into an institution where things didn't go so well for them. So, they literally had their voices taken from them at a very young age."

In addition to The Twins, The Continental: From the World of John Wick also stars Mel Gibson, Katie McGrath, Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun, and Nhung Kate among others. While Season 1 is in the books, there's a lot more story to be told and one is hopeful that a Season 2 will be made!