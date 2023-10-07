The terrifying backstory of The Adjudicator in The Continental: From the world of John Wick revealed (Exclusive)

The Continental: From The World of John Wick concluded on October 6, 2023, in an epic fashion. Viewers got a first-hand insight into how Winston Scott came to be the proprietor of the iconic and mysterious hotel, where business is prohibited.

Albert Hughes directed the season finale, as well as the first episode of The Continental: From The World of John Wick. He also serves as the Executive Producer of the show. SK POP recently had the opportunity to pick the man's brain and quiz him about various aspects of the finale.

All three parts of The Continental: From The World Of John Wick are now available to stream on Peacock. Spoilers follow for those who have not yet watched Night 3 of the John Wick spinoff.

The story of The Adjudicator in The Continental: From The World of John Wick will give you nightmares

Earlier in our conversion to preview Night 3 of the series, Albert Hughes had expressed his interest in seeing a spinoff based on the mysterious Adjudicator.

Clearly one of his favorite characters, in this interview, he spoke about the reason why she wears a mask:

"You find out what it looks like below The Adjudicator's mask. There's not necessarily a backstory. There is. There was one written. We took it out for a very good reason. She told Cormac the reason why her face is the way it is when you see it in Episode 3."

In fact, there are breadcrumbs strewn throughout the series that point to what happened to The Adjudicator. Viewers get an insight into the unfortunate circumstances that caused her to be masked on The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

Albert Hughes explained how Mel Gibson gave us a clue during the series:

"Also, there's a tip to it. Cormac says something when he's huffing. You know where he's huffing the cloth? He does mention something. He really tips to what really happened to her in the past. But people look at that scene and think that he's just talking trash. It is based on her backstory."

And so we come to the actual backstory, which is every bit as grisly as you would expect it to be:

"Mel Gibson does say it. Cormac does say it. He goes - 'that rat chewed mutant'. When she was a baby, her mother left her unattended and she had milk around her lips. So the rats came and chewed her lips."

We went on to ask Hughes about the possibility of Season 2 after the wonderful first season. The Executive Producer hopes that we delve into the relationship between Winston Scott and Charon in the '80s:

"Well they haven't told me yet. If the dollars make sense to them. If the viewers want it, if Peacock is happy with that, that's a choice they have to make in a business sense. I am not privy to it yet. I would be excited to see it. Whether I was involved or not, it would be a really good thing to go from the '70s and see where the history of those two go."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick stars Colin Woodell, Nhung Kate, Mel Gibson, Katie McGrath, and Mishel Prada. Stay tuned for post-finale coverage of the series on SK POP. There's a lot more in store.