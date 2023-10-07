Will there be a The Continental: From the World of John Wick season 2? Renewal possibility explored

The anticipation surrounding The Continental: From the World of John Wick season 2 is at an all-time high as fans and critics are now eagerly awaiting a sequel following its debut season. This limited series, based in the 1970s, functions as a prequel, providing a deeper understanding of the legendary John Wick film series, led by Keanu Reeves.

Season 1 serves as a captivating origin story, unraveling the tale of the Continental Hotel — a haven where assassins find neutral ground — and the rise of its manager, played by the talented Mel Gibson.

Following its arrival on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2023, season 1 has swiftly heaped praise from both critics and audiences. Its filming locations and overall grandeur have been raking in good reviews. Despite the hype surrounding a second season, Amazon Prime Video has not let word slip about any official renewal.

Viewers are thus left eagerly guessing about where the narrative might take them next, and the potential for a second season, including the rumored exploration of the 1980s in Winston Scott's journey in a probable season 2.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick season 2 - What are the makers saying?

A big reason to think The Continental: From the World of John Wick Season 2 might happen is because the first season did amazingly well. Amazon Prime Video has mostly kept popular shows going so far, and The Continental is a hit. Plus, the people in charge of the show have said they want to do more in the John Wick world.

Basil Iwanyk, one of the makers, talked about it in an interview with Collider, saying there's definitely more to the story, and they're hopeful about a second season. If it does get the go-ahead, we might see it in late 2024 or early 2025.

Executive producers Albert Hughes and Kirk Ward have also been reportedly contemplating a second season for The Continental, even without official confirmation. They are exploring the idea of setting it in the 1980s to delve into Winston's extensive history as the Continental's manager for over four decades.

Here's what Hughes said to IGN about a possible The Continental: From the World of John Wick Season 2:

"I’m thinking of music first. And thinking about the second British invasion of music, and 1984 was a big year. And so we just have these moments where we dream, whether or not there’s going to be a second season. Who knows whether I’m going to be invited back or Kirk’s going to be? Who knows? But we just geek out over the ’80s, and we actually have a plan for what would happen in the ’80s. So that’s exciting."

What could happen in The Continental: From the World of John Wick season 2?

Even though there is no official confirmation about The Continental: From the World of John Wick Season 2 yet, there are some exciting possibilities for what might happen next. One idea is to explore the aftermath of Marvin's betrayal.

In the Season 1 finale, viewers found out that Marvin, played by Laurence Fishburne, was behind the attack on the hotel. If a second season gets approved, it could focus on how Winston deals with this sudden betrayal and reveal more about his past.

What's more is that season 2 could dive into the backgrounds of the other characters such as Charon, Grace, and Tilly. Learning more about their stories could help viewers understand the world of assassins better and how the hotel fits right into it.

Fans eagerly await more information and news about The Continental: From the World of John Wick Season 2, and the possibility of the show's renewal is truly exciting.

The success of the first season, coupled with some not-so-subtle hints from the show's creative team, surely places it as a strong candidate for getting renewed. Filled with easter eggs and twists, the first season was nothing short of brilliant.

Fans now have their fingers crossed for an official confirmation of The Continental: From the World of John Wick season 2 and more action-packed narratives in the world of contract killers and the iconic Continental Hotel.