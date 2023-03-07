Aleya Brooks GoFundMe raises more than $23,000 after Tennessee cheerleader dies aged 15

Tennessee-based cheerleader Aleya Brooks recently passed away at the age of 15 following an incident where a tree fell on her during a storm. It led to severe brain injury and a lot of fractures to her head and face.

The incident happened on March 3, 2023, when she was working with her family members on the Hendersonville driveway to clear the wreckage. She got trapped in a storm, which caused winds to blow at 79 mph.

After the incident, Aleya was immediately taken to the hospital. She was confirmed to be in a critical state and was taken off life support on March 5.

Liberty Creek High School will be holding a time of prayer for Aleya Brooks and her family at 1pm in the field house. Aleya was badly injured by a tree falling and is in critical condition.

Apart from Aleya, three more people lost their lives in the storm, which included two victims whose cars were hit by a tree. The power supply to the entire state was affected due to the bad weather.

Aleya Brooks wanted to become a neuropsychologist

Following the death of Aleya Brooks, her father Jason Brooks launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for her memorial. The goal of the page was to collect $2,500, but donations worth $23,957 have already been made so far.

Jason mentioned in the description that the money raised through GoFundMe will be donated to Aleya's local Long Hollow church family and an organization aiming for the advancement of care and research for neurological and brain disorders. The page also mentioned:

"Her career aspiration and dream was to be a neuropsychologist. Even in her passing, we want to help her continue her legacy of loving people and making a difference in lives around the world… all while loving Jesus with all her heart and being a light to the world."

Jason also expressed his grief on Facebook following Aleya's demise, writing that she was in the arms of Jesus following a long battle. He added:

"This is not the ending any of us hoped or prayed for… but we will praise Him in the storm. We know that Aleya, even in her passing, would want to have a positive impact on others lives. So, she will be an organ donor."

Who was Aleya Brooks?

Aleya Brooks was the adopted daughter of Jason and Darla and she aimed to become a neuropsychologist in the future. She was a cheerleader in her high school. Recalling one of her essays, her mother said:

"She wrote this essay about her torn ACL, and she said, 'Mom, I want another story – that one is two years old,' and I said, 'just pray about it, God will give you another story.'"

Liberty Creek High School described her as a student who had the most beautiful spirit. Her brother Nathaniel Brooks wrote on Facebook that she was a shining light in their dark world and that they learned a lot from her.

