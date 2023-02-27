When did Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling get married? Husband recalls proposal story at Grease star’s state memorial

Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, paid tribute to his late wife at the state memorial service held on February 26 as he shared a tale of how they got engaged. They tied the knot in June 2008.

Easterling began by saying that he and Olivia had to face some problems in the beginning but were happy and satisfied that they met each other and loved each other's company.

He added:

"But we decided we'd feel gratitude and just let the happiness run at full throttle, and we went to the desert in Arizona after that, and I thought it'd be great to propose to her up in the Red Rock Canyons, and we went out there and did some hikes up to some ancient sites."

John mentioned that he could not propose to Olivia due to some issues, but the plans were successful on Valentine's Day following a game of charades. Explaining what exactly happened in the game, Easterling stated:

"The secret phase was 'Will you marry me?' And she got 'will' and she got 'you', and then I said it rhymes with 'hairy', and then out of nowhere she just said, 'Will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yes.' She looked stunned for a minute and then started laughing … but that's the story of how Olivia proposed to me."

John Easterling then recalled the first time he witnessed Olivia Newton-John performing live and that he did not know anything about her and her songs. She was performing at a Miami-based theater when she entered the stage singing Pearls on a Chain.

The song made everyone emotional, according to John, and he described his late wife as a healer.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John died in August last year (Image via Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8, 2022, and John Easterling revealed the news on social media, stating that she passed away at her ranch and was surrounded by her family members and friends at the time.

The cause of death was not revealed at the time and according to a source close to Olivia, she had been struggling with metastatic breast cancer for around three decades which led to her sudden demise. She was diagnosed with the disease at the same time when her father died from complications of the same problem.

Olivia was trying to control her disease with partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction. However, the disease returned in 2017 and metastasized into her lower back.

She disclosed that it was her third battle with the disease and had a private battle with a recurrence of the disease in 2013 and was first diagnosed in 1992.

Her cancer began to spread to her bones in 2017 and reached the fourth stage. Olivia experienced a lot of pain from the metastatic bone lesions and advised everyone to use cannabis oil as a cure for the pain.

In brief, about Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was well-known for her successful career as a singer and actor all these years. She released her first album, If Not for You, in November 1971 and reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Cash Box Top Albums.

She then continued to release more albums like Let Me Be There, Long Live Love, Clearly Love, Totally Hoy, Warm and Tender, Back with a Heart, Stronger Than Before, and more.

Olivia was also featured in various films like Grease, A Mom for Christmas. Madonna: Truth or Dare, 1 a Minute, A Few Best Men, and more. She also appeared on TV shows like Sunnyside Up, The Go!! Show, Time for Terry, Bandstand, and others.

