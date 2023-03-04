Isaiah Washington net worth: Fortune explored as actor announces retirement from acting, starts GoFundMe

The 100 star Isaiah Washington has decided to quit the film industry. He revealed the news in a tweet, where he wrote:

“Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won. I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic.”

The Disruptor💥 @IWashington It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/arTybceWKn

Elaborating on his future plans, he wrote:

“I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America.”

He ended by saying that he will continue to interact with his followers on social media, and requested everyone to be safe so that they can be with their loved ones forever.

A GoFundMe page was also launched on March 1, where Isaiah aims to collect some funding for a new project, titled Bass Reeves, which he hopes to release in 2023. The page has a goal of $1,000,000 and donations worth $9,424 have been made until now.

Isaiah Washington has earned a lot from his successful career as an actor

Isaiah Washington has earned a lot from his career in films and TV shows (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Isaiah Washington is well-known for his appearances on various TV shows and films and has always been praised for his performances. All these have contributed a lot to his overall earnings every year, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 59-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000.

Isaiah started his career by appearing in an episode of Law & Order as Derek Hardy. He then portrayed Dr. Ron Turner in the ABC soap opera, Loving, which aired from June 1983 to November 1995.

Washington made his film debut in the 90s with projects like Land Where My Fathers Died, Strictly Business, The Color of Love, Strapped, Crooklyn, Alma’s Rainbow, Stonewall, Clockers, Dead Presidents, Girl 6, Mr. and Mrs. Loving, Soul of the Game, and more.

Isaiah Washington continued to appear in various other shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, Lifestories: Families in Crisis, NYPD Blue, New York Undercover, Living Single, High Incident, Ally McBeal, Soul Food, Touched by an Angel, and All My Children.

He eventually gained recognition for portraying Dr. Preston Burke for three seasons of the ABC medical drama series, Grey’s Anatomy. He then played the role of Thelonious Jaha for five seasons in The CW science fiction drama series The 100.

He has played important roles in TV shows like Bionic Woman, The Cleaner, Law & Order: LA, Single Ladies, Bull, Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk, and P-Valley. He has been featured in films like Joe Torre: Curveballs Along the Way, Romeo Must Die, Ghost Ship, Wild Things 2, Blue Caprice, Dead Trigger, Cut Throat City, Trump Card, James the Second, and more.

Poll : 0 votes