What is cardiac dysrhythmia? Alicia Witt's parents' cause of death revealed in new reports 

American actress Alicia Witt's parents froze to death in their residence, as per the death certificates released by the state medical examiner.

The documents state that the cause of death of Robert H. Witt and Diane Witt has been listed as "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

Media outlet the Telegram & Gazette reported the news after obtaining the death certificates for Witt's deceased parents, which disclosed the cause of their deaths. The bodies of the 87-year-old and 75-year-old were found two months ago inside their house in Massachusetts.

Moreover, Robert's death certificate mentioned that he had a history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma.

Their deaths were recorded on December 20, 2021, which was also the day their bodies were found in their home. Some neighbors said Alicia Witt's parents' heating system hadn't worked for some time.

The outlet cited the National Weather Service as saying that the previous night had been the coldest of that month, with temperatures dropping as low as 15 degrees.

In January 2022, Alicia Witt took to her social media handles to reveal how her parents refused to take her help to better their living standards.

What is cardiac dysrhythmia which Alicia Witt's parents died of?

As per Tufts Medical Center, cardiac dysrhythmia, also known as arrhythmia, occurs when a person's heart beats abnormally. Depending on the condition, the rate may be faster or slower than normal. It may also be irregular. When the heart is not pumping enough oxygen-rich blood into the heart or throughout the body, it may be life-threatening.

There are many causes of cardiac dysrhythmia, such as heart valve problems, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, substance abuse, and some medicines. Some common kinds of dysrhythmia are:

Atrial fibrillation: With atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers of the heart are not squeezing together in a coordinated way and do not work with the lower chambers. This contributes to the heart's inability to pump blood. Atrial flutter: Atrial flutter occurs when the upper chambers of the heart beat quicker than the lower chambers, resulting in less blood being pumped to the body. Multifocal atrial tachycardia: Multifocal atrial tachycardia results from too many signals being sent from the upper chambers of the heart to the lower chambers, which causes a very fast heart rate. Bradycardia: A bradycardia is characterized by slow heartbeats. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT): In this condition, the heart rate increases off and on and occurs in the upper chambers. Ventricular tachycardia: Lower chambers of the heart pound with a regular rhythm, but very rapidly. Heart disease is the most common cause of this abnormality. Sometimes medicines can also contribute to it. Ventricular fibrillation: This causes the heart muscle to quiver and be uncoordinated. Consequently, the heart is unable to pump.

If diagnosed with cardiac dysrhythmia, a person will have to stay 4 to 5 days in the hospital until the treatment is done.

