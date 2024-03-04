"All aboard the Lolita express": Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg posing together at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding at Jamnagar, Gujarat, spark reactions

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event filled with global celebrities like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and David Blaine, to name a few. The exclusive event was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3.

While the occasion itself was a spectacle to behold, what quickly went viral on social media was a photograph of Gates and Zuckerberg. A picture of the two tech moguls beaming next to each other was circulated widely on X, with netizens captioning the photo with quotes like:

"All aboard the Lolita express."

Netizens react to photograph of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg at the Ambani pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding bash of the youngest son of Asia's richest man was an extravagant event attended by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump, and a bevy of Bollywood celebrities.

With an electrifying performance by Umbrella singer Rihanna, the three-day pre-wedding event was entertaining from start to finish. But what caught social media's eye was the Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg photo, which the former posted on Instagram with the caption:

"You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!"

The picture soon went viral on X, leading to several comical tweets online:

Bill Gates is currently touring India

Bill Gates, who is currently in India on tour, spoke to the Times of India about his excitement at attending his first Indian wedding. He said:

"It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it’ll be a fun thing to do."

When asked if he would honor the occasion dressed in traditional Indian attire, Gates elaborated that he would "join the spirit" with his sartorial choices by attending all the events in "great Indian clothing."

As Bill Gates toured around India, he was pictured with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Entrepreneur, the pair sat down for a conversation that touched upon topics like artificial intelligence, women empowerment, and innovative measures in the agricultural field on February 29.

Over the weekend, he also visited the towering Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Narmada, Gujarat. He dubbed the 182-meter tall monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel an “incredible engineering feat.”

The billionaire philanthropist elaborated on his itinerary for his trip to India in his online blog, GatesNotes. He also mentioned that he would be visiting a low-income community in Odisha to learn more about a women-empowerment government program that has helped provide over 22,000 groups of women with the skills needed to secure government construction contracts since 2018.

He concluded his blog post with an optimistic message about learning what India has to offer in this ever-changing world:

"This country has a lot to offer, and I'm optimistic that it will continue to lead the way in creating a more equitable world."

Bill Gates visited India for the first time in March 1997, where he met thinkers, leaders, and policymakers in a series of meetings across New Delhi and Mumbai to encourage the country to usher in a new world using technology.