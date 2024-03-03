[In Picture] MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma clicked sitting together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Former India captains MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and reigning skipper Rohit Sharma were recently clicked sitting together at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ongoing three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The trio are present among other high-profile guests in attendance for the events at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event is being attended by top businesspersons, political leaders, sportspersons, actors, etc. The couple got engaged in January earlier this year and will tie the knot in July later this year.

In a picture doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), the trio could be seen wearing black suits during the event. Take a look:

On the work front, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in international cricket. Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies – the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit holds the unique record for three double centuries in ODIs. The 36-year-old will lead the Men in Blue at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, slated to be held in June.

As far as the IPL is concerned, MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) touted to be his last season in the T20 league.

Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar will be part of Mumbai Indians as player and mentor, respectively. Hardik Pandya-led MI will play against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024.

“I don’t think this will be his last season” – MS Dhoni’s childhood friend Paramjit Singh

MS Dhoni’s childhood friend Paramjit Singh, owner of Prime Sports in Ranchi, believes that the wicketkeeper-batter will not hang his boots after the upcoming IPL season. He has backed the legend to play one more season in the cash-rich league.

Paramjit recently told One Cricket:

"I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit."

Paramjit played a pivotal role in helping Dhoni bag his first sponsorship for a cricket kit during his early days. The Ranchi-born cricketer recently paid his tributes to his old friend by practicing with a 'Prime Sports' (Paramjit's brand) sticker on his bat, which went viral on social media.

CSK will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

