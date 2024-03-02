"Only Elon Musk is missing" - Netizens react to Mark Zuckerberg arriving in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been invited to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party in India, scheduled from March 1 to March 3, 2024. Yahoo News noted that several popular actors and musicians, alongside the bosses of multiple companies, will be attending the event.

Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, will also be a part of the party, and the couple have already been spotted arriving together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Mark and Priscilla were greeted by musicians and had garlands.

In one of the viral pictures from the airport, Zuckerberg was spotted posing with businesswoman and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka. Further updates about their wedding appearances are currently awaited.

The news of Mark Zuckerberg's appearance at the party grabbed the public's attention, and they took to social media platforms to share their responses. Considering that many popular personalities are supposed to attend the event, an X (Twitter) user wrote that Elon Musk was not spotted anywhere.

Anant serves as Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited and is the eldest son of billionaire Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, as per The Business Insider. The outlet states that the marriage ceremony with Radhika Merchant is reportedly scheduled sometime in July this year.

Netizens react on social media after spotting Mark Zuckerberg as a guest at the pre-wedding party in India

The arrival of Mark Zuckerberg at Jamnagar has been trending in the headlines. Apart from Mark, Anant Ambani's party will witness the presence of around 1200 guests, including Bill Gates and Bob Iger.

Netizens have posted multiple reactions to the 39-year-old's appearance at the event. While some praised the groom's father for promoting Indian culture among international stars, others questioned Mark's look in the local outfits.

It is worth noting that the businessman attending Anant's pre-wedding party is significant since he collaborated with Jio Platforms, owned by Reliance Industries, for a grocery delivery app in 2022. According to Forbes magazine, the service would use WhatsApp, where users can pay for their orders without closing the messaging app.

In 2020, Business Today reported that Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms for a minority stake of 9.99%. Facebook also confirmed the same in a statement and praised Jio for bringing people closer through online mediums and new ways to make connections.

The company further stated that it intended to introduce new techniques through which businesses can work better.