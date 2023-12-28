“Always The Standard”: Fans frenzied as Forbes Korea names BTS’ V as the Best Idol of the Year

Forbes Korea named BTS' V the "Best K-pop Idol of 2023" on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The recognition comes as a symbol of the idol's influence throughout the year and prompts the acknowledgment of his debut solo album Layover. The album was released on September 8, 2023, and created history by selling 1672138 copies on the first day of its release, much to the idol's fans' delight.

Additionally, the intensity of the achievement was magnified due to the competition that idols face in the K-pop industry. Idols are often compared to each other based on their visuals, specific attributes, dancing and singing abilities, as well as their stage presence.

However, when fans learned about V aka Taehyung being named the Best K-pop Idol of the Year, they couldn't contain their pride. They took to X, formerly Twitter to express their joy about the idol. While many called it a well-deserved accomplishment, one fan went on to deem Taehyung the "standard" in the K-pop industry.

"Class apart," Forbes Korea wins BTS' fans' hearts by naming Kim Taehyung as the Best Idol of 2023

Forbes Korea is the South Korean edition of the American business magazine, Forbes. It covers a wide range of topics related to business, finance, investing, and entrepreneurship within the South Korean context. It provides insights into the wealthiest individuals, top-performing companies, and influential leaders in South Korea.

Forbes Korea is known for its lists and rankings, including the "Korea Power Celebrity" list. The list ranks the most influential and powerful celebrities in the country based on various criteria such as media exposure, earnings, and social media following.

As mentioned earlier, Forbest Korea announced on December 28, 2023, that BTS' V was the "Best K-pop Idol of 2023." It was one of the biggest recognitions for the star as he stood out among all the K-pop idols and emerged victorious.

Fans were overjoyed when they saw the news as they believe that the singer's triumphs aren't just confined to BTS' collective wins. They were proud of the singer for being a force to be reckoned with in the solo arena as well. V is known for his multiple qualities such as visuals, unique vocal abilities, fashion sense, natural charisma, and the ability to be humane.

In a statement, Forbes Korea spoke about why they chose the Layover singer as the best idol and mentioned his album as one of the reasons.

“V’s solo album during release set the highest first-week record among K-pop solo albums of all time and ranked second on Billboard's main album chart Billboard 200. In the male idol category that showed the most enthusiasm during the preliminaries, BTS's V, who advanced to the finals in second place, took the lead from the beginning." The magazine said.

Most of the credit for V's rise to the top as the winner went to his debut solo album, which succeeded in transcending multiple records and charts. Fans took to social media to congratulate the singer and also to share their excitement about the same with other fans. While some said that V was a "class apart," others called him a "king."

Forbes Korea's acknowledgment of V as the Best Idol of 2023 is a reflection of his impact on the entertainment industry. Beyond the music charts, V has made significant strides in various fields, including fashion and philanthropy. His influence extends to social media, where he boasts a massive following, making him one of the most influential figures in the global entertainment landscape.

V's journey with BTS and his solo endeavors exemplify the changing dynamics of the K-pop industry. It's no longer confined to geographical boundaries, rather, it's a global phenomenon with artists like V leading the charge.