What happened to Kamila Grabska? Mom loses $800K disability case after tree throwing photos go viral

Ireland-based woman Kamila Grabska recently lost a lawsuit where she was seeking $820,000 for her injuries resulting from an accident back in February 2017. The New York Post states that Kamila's lawsuit was against an insurance company called RSA Insurance, where she said that she was unable to work anywhere for five years due to injuries stemming from a car crash.

The Irish High Court dismissed Grabska's case after a viral picture disclosed that she participated in a tree-throwing competition in 2018. She emerged as a winner in that contest, which was organized at the Active Ennis Tim Smythe Park, as per the Irish Independent.

Judge Carmel Stewart said during the latest hearing that Kamila Grabska throwing a tree was visible in the photo, adding that the "claims were entirely exaggerated." Based on other evidence revealed in a video, Stewart mentioned that Kamila participated in a lot of activities after the incident, which was impossible considering the injuries that she suffered from.

RSA Insurance also responded to the verdict in a statement, saying that they are happy with the result, adding that such cases will help in the discontinuation of false insurance claims in the future.

Kamila Grabska resigned from her job because of the accident

According to the New York Post, Kamila Grabska is a resident of Ennis, Ireland. She is also the mother of two children. Further details related to her career and personal life remain unknown.

As mentioned earlier, Kamila had an accident in 2017 where she was reportedly hit from the back inside her car. Grabska claimed that due to the accident and subsequent injury, she'd be losing out on a previous and future lost income totaled more than $500,000, as per People magazine.

She was reportedly undergoing a lot of pain in her neck and back and having trouble taking care of her children while doing household activities.

As per the New York Post, Kamila Grabska was getting her disability payments after the accident and revealed to the doctors a few days after participating in the tree-throwing competition that the pain had not stopped. She also claimed that her condition was so bad that her husband had to bring the medicines to her when she was recovering from the injuries.

Apart from the photo captured at the competition, a video was presented during the recent trial where she went to a park with her dog and remained at the place for around an hour.

There was another picture where she held the certificate after winning the competition with a smile. According to NBC News, when she was questioned about the same inside the court, she said that she tried to get back to her normal life.

The official website of the Courts of Service of Ireland confirmed that the case has been closed. Other details related to the lawsuit are currently awaited.