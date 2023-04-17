"All deliberate. Fear and control tactics": Brunswick Georgia plant fire that prompted evacuation sparks concern online

A large fire reignited at a Pinova plant in Brunswick, Glynn County, on Georgia's southeast coast on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The fire, which first began at around 7 am, was contained by around 10 am, but it reignited by the afternoon of the same day. An evacuation was issued and county officials advised those within a one-mile radius to shelter in place due to wind conditions. Meanwhile, those within a half-mile radius were asked to evacuate.

As videos of the fire started circulating on social media users, several expressed concerns and some said the recent cases of the fire cannot be a coincidence. In response to a tweet shared by a user, who went by the name @cotupacs, several others claimed that the fires were deliberate. One person, a user named @Haw1983, even called them "fear and control tactics."

Meanwhile, Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen spoke to ABC News about the evacuation. She said that people were evacuated as the fire caused a large amount of smoke and the wind conditions blew the plume across the marsh onto St. Simons Island. Baasen further said that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

Netizens suspect that the Brunswick Georgia plant fire is an attack on the USA from within

Social media users were feeling suspicious about the recent fire that took place at the Brunswick, Georgia plant. They said that places like these are required to have the highest safety standards yet they are seen exploding every other day in America.

As mentioned earlier, the user @cotupacs said that fires like these aren't coincidences but said that the US was "under attack from within." Some even said that there is a war in the US that has been going on for a while and others wondered if anyone had been charged with any of the fires.

Concerned Citizen @cotupacs Large Fire at Chemical Processing Plant Brunswick, Georgia



The Fire Department assured the fire was under control

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Laurence Cargile, assistant chief for the Brunswick Fire Department, said that the fire was contained and is under control. Cargille also said that the fire was initially sparked on Saturday morning and extinguished the same day. However, it had rekindled in the afternoon.

During a press conference, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said:

"As you can see, the wind continues to change, direction continues to change, and we want every part of our citizenry to be safe."

Johnson added that apart from the shelter-in-place order, all residents within a half-mile radius of the Pinova plant were placed under a voluntary evacuation order.

As per the company's website, the Pinova plant, which is operated by Pinova Solutions, manufactures rosin and polyterpene resins. The plant said that the combustible dust from its polyterpene resin is used in waterproofing and as an adhesive. The same shouldn't be touched, ingested or inhaled, and long-term exposure to the same could lead to asthma.

