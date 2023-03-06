"What the hell is going on?": Gas tanker explosion in Frederick Maryland sparks online concern

Over the past few hours, an overwhelming clip of a tanker truck crash in Frederick, Maryland, has been making the rounds on social media.

The accident has reportedly claimed the life of the tanker truck's driver while also damaging three nearby homes. Per the reports, one residence has been severely damaged due to a fire from an explosion, displacing the homeowners, while the other two homes have sustained minor damage.

Jovial Jay @JovialJay Car crash in neighborhood Car crash in neighborhood https://t.co/Tjk5ng3Giq

After examining the situation, the county's fire chief, Tom Coe, claimed that the crashed tanker truck was carrying "a flammable liquid" that got engulfed in flames and is still under investigation as of writing this article. Additionally, no criminal activity is currently suspected.

Videos of the gas tanker explosion in Frederick, Maryland, have left many netizens showing concern online. One Twitter user, @Linda82982011, even wrote about how hazmat people have been pretty busy lately due to such accidents every other week, likely hinting at the recent Ohio train derailment.

Ms. Jazz @Linda82982011



Something to do every week.



What the hell is going on? @rawsalerts The hazmat people have never been so busy.Something to do every week.What the hell is going on? @rawsalerts The hazmat people have never been so busy. Something to do every week. What the hell is going on?

"That was insane": Netizens react to the tanker truck crash and explosion in Frederick, Maryland

The unsettling clip of the tanker crash site with massive flames did worry most on Twitter. The reactions from netizens were quite similar, with a few sharing their accounts as real-life witnesses to the crash. One user, @SP_LimitReviews, claimed how they witnessed the "insane explosion," adding that they escaped the scene with just "enough room to backup."

SLR... Ty-Holland🚀🧑🏽‍💻 @SP_LimitReviews @rawsalerts This was insane. This was 2 street over from my house and I was sitting in the on ramp behind the accident. Thank god we had room to backup and get away. That was insane. @rawsalerts This was insane. This was 2 street over from my house and I was sitting in the on ramp behind the accident. Thank god we had room to backup and get away. That was insane.

In another tweet, @SP_LimitReviews revealed that it was the first time he had to use bioweapon defense mode, supposedly due to the smoke. The user further mentioned that the damage from the crash was extensive, and multiple cars on the road were also destroyed, along with a few homes. At the same time, the environmental impact due to the crash was also adverse.

SLR... Ty-Holland🚀🧑🏽‍💻 @SP_LimitReviews

This fuel tanker exploded 4 streets over from my home. However we were sitting in on-ramp right behind this. Not a smell of smoke or fuel came into the car. Jovial Jay @JovialJay Car crash in neighborhood Car crash in neighborhood https://t.co/Tjk5ng3Giq Today was the first time I actually needed to use Bioweapon defense mode in our model y!This fuel tanker exploded 4 streets over from my home. However we were sitting in on-ramp right behind this. Not a smell of smoke or fuel came into the car. @elonmusk @Tesla was able to back… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Today was the first time I actually needed to use Bioweapon defense mode in our model y! This fuel tanker exploded 4 streets over from my home. However we were sitting in on-ramp right behind this. Not a smell of smoke or fuel came into the car. @elonmusk @Tesla was able to back… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OvHs4lWxSv

Many others shared their concerns as they reacted to the incident. Check out some tweets below:

CHILLYHOCKEYMOM @chillyhockeymom @JovialJay Pray to gods people weren’t home. Awful tragedy @JovialJay Pray to gods people weren’t home. Awful tragedy

Pattie Altobelli Barbato 🙏 🇺🇸 🇮🇹✨ @MsUnitedAmerica My prayers are with the families of those who were injured and/or deceased. @rawsalerts Things are getting a little too close to home.My prayers are with the families of those who were injured and/or deceased. @rawsalerts Things are getting a little too close to home. 🙏 My prayers are with the families of those who were injured and/or deceased. 🙏

Archie Carey @ArchieCarey5 @rawsalerts What is going on with all these fires! This is so sad! God help us! @rawsalerts What is going on with all these fires! This is so sad! God help us!🙏🙏

All about the fiery tanker truck crash that happened in Frederick County, Maryland

For those unaware, the tanker truck, which crashed on US Route 15 in close proximity to a residential area, exploded around 12.40 pm ET. Multiple emergency crews reached the site to extinguish the fire and closed both sides of the highway.

Alongside emergency personnel, hazmat crews also reached the scene of the accident. Per reports from multiple outlets, the driver died during the explosion, while there was no news about any severe injuries to the residents.

The fire from a tanker truck crash in Frederick County, Maryland, was contained by emergency crews (Image credits - WJLA via Associated Press)

Besides fighting the fire, the flammable liquid, which is being deemed toxic, was also contained before reaching a nearby tributary, Carroll Creek, as per Maryland officials. After the fire was contained, Coe added that the site's clean-up might take some time since authorities are doing so by "removing earth and the such that's contaminated."

Besides the contamination, multiple sources also reported that a burning smell was observed far away from the accident spot. At the same time, the sky in the region was also said to have turned black for quite some time due to the smoke from the explosion.

