"Right next to the waterway": Train derailment in Springfield Ohio sparks online concern

In yet another case of a train derailment, the Norfolk Southern train ran off the tracks on Saturday, March 4, in Ohio. The incident occurred near the Prime Ohio Business Park in Springfield at around 5 pm. A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said that almost 20 of the train's box cars overturned off the tracks.

This is notably the fourth incident involving the Norfolk Southern company over the last five months. Earlier, the company was involved in a heart-wrenching East Palestine derailment case in which 1.1 gallons of water and 15,000 pounds of soil were contaminated. As soon as the recent case of the derailment came to light, several social media users reacted to it.

The Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio has Twitter on the edge

After the 212-car Northfolk Southern train derailed, several people took to Twitter to express their concerns. The derailment occurred while crews were still clearing the toxic spillage caused by the February 3 derailment in East Palestine.

After the incident took place, Ohio residents were ordered to stay inside their homes. However, the order was lifted on Sunday, March 5.

What did Norfolk Southern company say about the derailment?

The Norfolk Southern company confirmed in a statement that there were no hazardous material on the train. They said,

"No hazardous materials are involved and there have been no reported injuries."

However, WHIO TV 7 reported that two tankers of the train had residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid, while two others contained residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution.

But officials said that there were no spillages from those tankers, and there is no risk to public health because of this. Officials further assured that the drinking water near the derailment area is safe to consume.

Officials say they are monitoring this case closely

Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, shared his concerns about the derailment in Ohio and said that they are closely monitoring the situation.

He tweeted,

"I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio."

Secretary Pete Buttigieg @SecretaryPete I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route. I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route.

Governor Mike DeWine also assured that no hazardous materials were involved. He tweeted,

Clark County, Ohio, shared a Facebook post in which they stated that there is no indication of any injuries or risks. The post further read,

"The derailment is not in an area with a protected water source, meaning there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time."

They concluded by adding that a press conference is expected to be held tomorrow at the Clark County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.

