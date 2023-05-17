"All that money spent just to be escorted out": Brutal Walt Disney World fist fight video goes viral

Walt Disney World has been making headlines after a brawl happened inside its premises as a result of a dispute. The incident unfolded when one family asked the other to shift to a different place so that they could click a picture in front of the 100th-anniversary sign put up at the park.

According to the cops, the brawl happened at around 2:30 pm on May 15, 2023. One of the groups also had to leave the place following the fight. The resort is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The video of the brawl, which features the family members hitting and arguing with each other, is now making rounds on social media, and has attracted a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Walt Disney World brawl injured one, was given medical assistance

The video was captured by a bystander and he provided the same to Fox 35 News.

The fight continued until two of the employees at the place arrived and separated them. One of the individuals injured in the brawl and had to sit on the floor, as he was having problems standing up.

The injured man also received immediate treatment but has refused to file any complaint. Someone in the video was also heard saying:

"Did you see how it broke out? I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

Ever since the video was made public, people have been reacting on social media, as many are calling out those involved in the brawl, and others are passing sarcastic comments on the matter.

Walt Disney World witnessed another brawl in 2022

Back in July 2022, there was another brawl between two families at Walt Disney World while they were in the waiting line. The incident also left one of the family members hospitalized.

The families were entering Mickey's PhilharMagic theatre when one member left the line to get her phone from her electric conveyance vehicle. Upon returning, when she tried to get inside the line again, another family attempted to stop her, and this led to a confrontation between both the groups.

The brawl started with the groups yelling at each other and at one point, even abusing each other. Things soon took a turn for the worse, leading to a fight which continued outside the theater.

Bystanders also recorded the incident on video and it featured the family members trying to save their children from getting injured. The security and law enforcement groups at Walt Disney World soon arrived and broke up the fight. One of the groups also broke the personal items of the other group.

One of the family members had to be transported in an ambulance to get treated for his injury and the other side suffered some cuts and bruises.

