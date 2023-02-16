"Poor Gus": Special Forces fans react as Gus Kenworthy gets medically withdrawn after a life-threatening incident

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining celebrity contestants participate in a series of challenges equivalent to those that the DS agents went through. The contestants were tested on their ability to sustain themselves in a mentally and physically challenging environment at boot camp.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Gus Kenworthy suffered a life-threatening anaphylactic reaction after the challenge. He was taken to the medics after he struggled to breathe, following which the star was taken away in an ambulance and medically withdrawn from the competition.

Fans were disheartened to see Gus go through the same. One tweeted:

The Fox series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, who have openly voiced their opinions on social media. While the show began with 16 celebrity contestants, many of them couldn't sustain long or suffered medical injuries to leave the show. Now only _ contestants remain who will have to conquer their fear and anxiety to complete the tasks.

Gus Kenworthy suffers a life threating condition on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with six remaining contestants - NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, actor and model Gus Kenworthy, Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd, and MLB star Mike Piazza getting ready for a new challenge.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Courage, reads:

"The recruits find themselves back in the water with one of the most physically challenging tests thus far; as the group forms a deep emotional bond with one another, one recruit has a shocking exit."

Mike exited early on in the Special Forces episode after not being able to take it any further. The remaining five contestants then participated in the Helicoper Extraction challenge where they had to jump into the sea from the boat and then climb up the rope onto the helicopter. They had to manage their water weight as well as helicopter speed.

Danny and Gus delivered exceptional skills and completed the task successfully. Hannah, Carli and Dwight failed the task. Gus, however, forgot his gear behind at camp and had to be penalized for the same. The DS agent assigned him to do 20 burpees after getting wet and rolling down in the sand.

Gus had to stay in the same outfit for half-an-hour. The Special Forces contestant soon felt unwell and began vomiting. The DS agents rushed him to the medic who gave him an IV and checked what was wrong. While on the bed, Gus proceeded to vomit more and was unable to breathe.

Gus further explained that his heart was pounding. He felt that something was lodged in his throat and that his stomach felt tight. The Olympian initially thought he was suffering from an allergic reaction After a few checkups, it was confirmed that he suffered a "life-threatening anaphylactic reaction," and had to be taken to the hospital in case of "rebound anaphylaxis."

The Special Forces contestant was taken in an ambulance and was medically withdrawn from the competition.

Fans react to Gus Kenworthy's exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to react to Gus' exit from the training. Check out what they have to say.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an interesting watch so far. As the season comes to close, the celebrity contestants will have to do their very best to sustain the remaining days of the special training. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it to the end and who chooses voluntary withdrawal.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

