"All over some plastic blocks?": Father confronts Lego LGBTQ campaign in viral video, sparks disbelief online 

Social media user John K. Amanchukwu Sr., a “preacher, activist and author,” who has amassed nearly 8000 followers on Twitter, recently took to social media to slam Lego. In a now-viral video, the father-of-three confronted an employee about the Pride pins they were wearing on their uniforms. He asked one of them:

“Do you think children care about what man sucks d**k at home and what girl eats va*inas at home?”

The employee went on to have security called to have the store customer escorted out of the store. As security arrived, the father accused store employees of promoting “grooming,” “p*dophilia” and “child abuse” by wearing the Pride pins on their work aprons. Amanchukwu said exasperatedly- “when does it stop? I’m sick and tired!”

Why is LEGO doing this when its products are designed for children?



Security proceeded to ask the man to leave the premises. Before exiting the store, the angry customer shouted:

“If you’re in here right now and you care about values, this store is intentionally promoting LGBTQ behaviour on children. Spend your money in a place that doesn’t do that to kids.”

The parents also wrote in a tweet:

“DEI is ruining America. The LEFT glorifies INCLUSION, but I was asked to leave the mall because I opposed the madness of GROOMERS. That’s not inclusion, that’s exclusion. The Biden administration has the backs of the LGBTQIA+ community, but who has the backs of INNOCENT IMPRESSIONABLE CHILDREN???”

He also referred to beer company Bud Light in his tweet and claimed that they lost four billion dollars after going “WOKE” with their latest Dylan Mulvaney partnership.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 1.1 million views across multiple social media platforms.

Netizens respond to viral Lego video

Internet users were flabbergasted by the clip. Many could not believe that the customer had created a ruckus in a Lego store over a Pride flag pin. Several netizens opined that the parent should not have used vulgar language in the children’s store. They also felt sorry for the employee who had to deal with the customer’s outrage. Numerous netizens noted that yelling at a daily wage worker was pointless and rude. A few reactions to the clip read:

Sheri LaBrant @SheriLaBrant @charliekirk11 He probably got kicked out of the LEGO store for foul and vulgar language. The worker didn't need to hear that. Were their kids close by? The man should have handled this with more dignity and contacted corporate...not the assistant manager making 15/hour. @charliekirk11 He probably got kicked out of the LEGO store for foul and vulgar language. The worker didn't need to hear that. Were their kids close by? The man should have handled this with more dignity and contacted corporate...not the assistant manager making 15/hour.

Del Shores @DelShores @charliekirk11 You truly are a disgusting POS grifter with a voice that would make children cry. @charliekirk11 You truly are a disgusting POS grifter with a voice that would make children cry.

the guy has 0 say in anything that goes on and is just trying to work at a job he probably hates. @charliekirk11 can people NOT harass minimum wage workers.the guy has 0 say in anything that goes on and is just trying to work at a job he probably hates. @charliekirk11 can people NOT harass minimum wage workers.the guy has 0 say in anything that goes on and is just trying to work at a job he probably hates.

This is not the first time Lego has shown support for the LGBTQ community. Last year, the Denmark-based brand promoted inclusivity by asking adult LGBTQ members to express themselves with the colorful blocks. In the advertisement, one could see adults building a “transgender garden” and a colorful castle among other creations.

Lego has been a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community. In selected stores, they have shown the same by creating Pride themed block-arrangements and have also given out gender identity flags for children in the past.

