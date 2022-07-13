All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price and all you need to know 

Since 2001, the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game has been a fixture in the run-up to the MLB All-Star Games. The 92nd edition of the game is set to go down at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on July 16.

The lineup for this year's exhibition game includes popular names like Bad Bunny, Bryan Cranston, Quavo and more.

Tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster and the official website of the All-Star Games.

The starting price for the main All-Star matchup between the American League and National League is $308. Tickets for the Home Run Derby open at $209, while the cheapest option (at $16) is the MLB’s futures and celebrity softball games. The purchase of an All-Star Saturday ticket will guarantee entry to all three matches.

Featured stars and streaming details for the 2022 MLB All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game

This year, Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny, fresh off the success of his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, has been announced as the latest addition to the Celebrity Softball Game produced by MGM Rewards.

Actors Bryan Cranston, Rob Lowe and J.K. Simmons, rappers Action Bronson and Quavo, and former all-stars Hunter Pence and Shawn Green are some of the other celebrities set to play the exhibition game.

In addition to the aforementioned names, JoJo Siwa, Anthony Ramos, Chloe Kim, CC Sabathia and Simu Liu have also been announced as being part of the softball game.

The stars will take to the field at approximately 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, after the All-Star game.

The night will culminate with a performance from California's own global superstar Becky G as part of the All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert presented by MGM Rewards.

According to a press release, the first 10,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a special All-Star Player Replica Ring presented by FTX. Gates open at 2 pm local time.

The event will stream live across MLB’s social platforms and on YouTube, Peacock, Pluto TV and Bleacher Report. In a first, MLB Network will televise the game on Monday, July 18, at 10:30 pm ET.

Since 2001, the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Games have featured stars such as Chris Pratt, Kate Upton, Nick Jonas, Jamie Foxx and Andy Cohen, as well as legends such as Wade Boggs, Fred Lynn, Bernie Williams, Andre Dawson and Jack Morris.

Initially, the game used standard softball rules with a temporary wall on the field. In 2007, the rules were changed to feature 5 innings instead of 7, with everyone on the team batting, whether or not they are in the field. Starting from 2013, six innings are played, with a swing-off instead of extra innings.

Baseball fans who want to buy All-Star merchandise can get them at Fanatics.

