"All the universe can do is love you": ARMYs emotional over symbolism of BTS' Jung Kook's birth flower, which conveys the message 'Please love me'

On September 1, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook trended worldwide on several social media platforms due to his birthday, and ARMYs didn't miss the chance to wish the K-pop sensation on this special day.

Some fans even discussed his Korean birth flower, Tiger Lily or Lilium lancifolium, which conveys the message "Please Love Me." It's interesting to note that the Euphoria singer has a tattoo on his forearm of the same flower with identical words.

Soon, fans took to social media to talk about the symbolism and importance of the singer's birth flower. They stated that all they could do was comfort him with their unconditional love and express their affection for the idol.

"It's a joy to love him" - ARMYs feel the easiest thing to do in world is to love Jung Kook

The Euphoria singer engraved the tiger lily flower as a tattoo because he loved its symbolism. In a recent interview held on August 19, 2023, with SiriusXM, Jung Kook also explored why he likes his birth flower, which has also overwhelmed the ARMYs. He confessed in the interview and stated:

"I like my birth flower tattoos because of its flower language. It means 'Please give me love.' It's beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it."

As fans became aware of his liking for his birth flower, they always talked about it on special days for the idol, and since it was his birthday, they were even more excited about it and decided to give him love without any conditions. Even before Jung Kook's birthday, fans are hyped about his birth flower and can't wait to wish him.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the symbolism of BTS' Jungkook's birth flower, Tiger Lily, which conveys the message "Please love me."

Originating from ancient Korea, the tiger lily flower embodies qualities such as nobility, confidence, positivity, benign pride, vibrancy, and wealth. Its vibrant orange hue further symbolizes energy, equilibrium, and enthusiasm.

The presence of black spots on its petals is seen as symbolic of coins, contributing to its reputation as a symbol of prosperity. Throughout Korea's history, the tiger lily has maintained its status as a costly bloom, and presenting it as a gift carries profound significance.

Needless to say, fans are currently celebrating Jung Kook's birthday worldwide by organizing various events, such as flower shop gatherings in South Korea, where fans flock to designated places with his pictures and different flowers as presents.

Meanwhile, Jimin and RM have publicly wished the golden maknae a happy birthday through their Instagram accounts. The former members' posts have created a craze among fans who can't stop gushing over them, as Jimin posted a shirtless picture of himself alongside the Euphoria singer.

Jung Kook has recently released his debut single Seven and revealed plans to release a single and a mini-album in November, as disclosed by him in Suchwita.