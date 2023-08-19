BTS' birth flowers and their significance: Jung Kook's Tiger Lily, j-hope's Buttercup, and more 

According to the birth dates and times of each member, BTS' birth flowers not only differ from each other but also communicate much about the person's personality. One's birth flower is quite a significant quality in Korean culture since every day of the year holds its particular species of flower, making the person's characteristics all the more specific and detailed to describe.

Just like the other qualities of K-pop idols, ARMYs have naturally been curious about BTS' birth flowers, the significance of the flowers, and how much they correlate with the members' actual personalities. While it's evident that the members might not wholly reflect the flowers' characteristics, since there are a few similarities, it comes off as quite an intriguing topic to discuss.

All members of BTS' birth flowers: names, significance, and more

1) RM - Clematis

Kim Nam-joon, or RM, BTS' leader, was born on September 12, 1994, which makes his representative flower Clematis. The flower radiates characteristics of mental power, beauty, and stubborn nature, with a strong sense of wit and determination. Thanks to its independently intelligent nature, it climbs walls and makes a home anywhere. Standing first on the list of BTS' birth flowers, RM undoubtedly matches the characteristic of Clematis to a great extent.

2) Jin - Rumex

Next on the list of BTS' birth flowers is Jin, the eldest of the group, who was born on December 4, 1992. The small, red, pot-shaped flower is known for its affectionate characteristics. It's also much appreciated for its unmatched beauty despite its unique structure. Anyone who knows Jin, nicknamed 'Worldwide Handsome,' can see that the flower matches well with the idol.

3) SUGA - Larch

Another uniquely-shaped flower on the list of BTS' birth flowers is SUGA's. Born on March 9, 1993, the idol's birth flower stands for Larch. The pink, pine-shaped flower represents motivation and consistency, which communicates the characteristics of a person who keeps pushing through challenges despite several failures. SUGA, who's had one of the roughest patches while paving through his dream music career alive, Larch seems to be a perfect match.

4) j-hope - Buttercup

Born on February 18, 1994, the next member on the BTS' birth flowers list is j-hope with his Buttercup. Akin to the name, the flower's qualities include cleanliness, childishness, and charisma. The small and cutely shaped yellow flower naturally resembles j-hope, who's young at heart but extremely charismatic and professional on stage.

5) Jimin - Spirea

Coming to the Maknae line, Jimin is first on BTS' birth flowers list. Born on October 13, 1995, the idol's representative flower stands as Spirea, small and crowded while flowers. Also known as Meadowsweet, the flower is significant to Celtic culture, communicating grace, elegance, and refinement characteristics, and is often used in weddings. Jimin, known for his unmatched gracefulness and elegance on or off stage, is also a perfect match with Spirea.

6) V - Carolina Allspice

V, born in the same year, is next in line on the list of BTS' birth flowers. With his birthday falling on December 30, the idol's birth flower stands as Carolina Allspice. The dark-red lengthy-petaled flower, with its intense aroma, is often associated with tender love and affection. The flower, however, was quite famous for its luring aroma and intriguing appearance. V matches perfectly with the flower, known for his unmatched visuals and uncomparable stage presence.

7) Jungkook - Tiger Lily

The last on the list of BTS' birth flowers is Jungkook, who was born on September 1, 1997. Therefore, the idol's representative flower is a Tiger Lily, which communicates pride, self-confidence, and positivity due to its bright, daring, and spotty appearance. Jungkook resembles the flower and has it tattooed on his forearm.

Given that many of the flower's characteristics more than perfectly match the members' qualities and personalities, the concept of birth flowers comes as quite an exciting factor for the fans.