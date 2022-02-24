All of Us Are Dead’s Lee Eun-saem reveals she is not interested in “instant stardom”

All of Us Are Dead has been hailed for its outstanding lead cast, but the Netflix series also owes much of its success to its outstanding supporting cast. One of the most impressive supporting performances in the show comes from Lee Eun-saem, who portrays the badass Mi-jin.

The 22-year-old previously received praise for her portrayal of Young-hee in MBC’s popular 2021 series The Red Sleeve. However, she attained fame with her breakout role as Mi-jin.

In a chat with The Korea Herald, Eun-saem revealed that she is not interested in "instant stardom." Instead, she wants to focus on steady progress and projects that would allow her to develop her skills.

Eun-saem said:

"Instead of rising to instant stardom, I wish to progress in a slow pace. My dream is to meet a character that can allow me to develop."

The actress added that she is still finding it hard to believe that her character in All of Us Are Dead has fans not only in Korea but also around the world.

All of Us Are Dead director allowed Lee Eun-saem to portray her own version of Mi-jin

Lee Eun-saem believes that she has grown as an actor as the significance of her roles has increased over the years.

She admitted that she used to be someone who “simply carried out the actions” and delivered the lines given to her characters.

However, with All of Us Are Dead, the actress was able to understand the significance of her character by sharing her opinions and experiences with series director Lee Jae-kyoo. She also revealed that Jae-kyoo gave her the freedom to shape her “own version” of Mi-jin.

Eun-saem said:

"Director Lee wanted me to create my own version of Mi-jin, who was different from the character of the original webtoon. As Mi-jin’s friends turned into zombies and left her side, I did not hide my feelings of regret and sadness, which was unimaginable for a cold-hearted, rational Mi-jin of the original webtoon."

What's next for Lee Eun-saem after All of Us Are Dead?

Lee Eun-saem revealed that while she has a couple of fighting scenes in All of Us Are Dead, she wants to perform more physically challenging action scenes in future projects.

The actress said:

"I always liked to move my body around, which led me to learn some martial arts, including jiujitsu. Though I used weapons and tools to stand against the zombies, I want to fight my enemies with fists and kicks in a future action film or drama series."

All of Us Are Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh