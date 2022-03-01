All of Us Are Dead’s Lee Yoo-mi reveals she used to deliver food before Squid Game’s success

When it comes to All of Us Are Dead’s lead cast - Yoon Chan-young, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, and Park Ji-hoo - each has been invested in acting since the start of their careers. But the same can’t be said for its brilliant supporting cast, especially Lee Yoo-mi, who recently revealed how she used to deliver food before skyrocketing to fame after Squid Game.

Lee Yoo-mi played memorable characters in both series. She plays the mean and self-centered Na-yeon in All of Us Are Dead, who is poles apart from her kind and brave-hearted character in Squid Game. Although professionally acting since 2010, his prior roles have been minor compared to her most recent work.

'All of Us Are Dead' star used to deliver food

Yoon Chan-young and Lee Yoo-mi recently appeared in an episode of KBS’s Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook and talked about their respective lives before the zombie thriller series turned them into overnight stars.

During the chat, Lee Yoo-mi talked about when she worked as a delivery worker before appearing in Squid Game.

“It was through a food delivery app, and you could work part-time making deliveries by walking. This was before I did ‘Squid Game,’ when I had some time off.”

She continued:

“The peak hours were from 2 to 5, and you keep getting messages [during that time]. The messages are kind of meant to make you feel, ‘Are you really going to rest during these peak hours?’ And that makes you want to do it.”

Yoon Chan-young used to be an idol trainee

After host Yoo Hee-yeol revealed that Chan-young was once an idol trainee, the actor shared that it happened after he embarked on his acting career.

“I got a call from an agency, and I ended up signing with them. They suggested that if I learned singing and dancing at a young age, it would help me out a lot down the road. So I became a sort of part-time trainee, and I trained with the other trainees at the agency. That’s how I met the ASTRO hyungs.”

While the fate of Na-yeon and Yoon Chan-young’s Cheong-san makes their appearance in the expected Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead almost impossible. Thankfully, the success of the series ensures that we will be seeing the actors in other exciting projects.

