All of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chan-young to be an innocent farmer caught up in a crime in upcoming drama

Yoon Chan-young's character will becoming an unwilling chess piece in a crime (Image via Instagram/yooncy1)
Apeksha Bagchi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 07, 2022 06:19 AM IST
News

After starring as the bold and heroic Cheong-san, who sacrifices himself to save his friends in Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead, actor Yoon Chan-young is all set to take on a different role.

The talented actor will next be seen playing the role of a young, idealistic farmer who becomes an unwilling participant in a drug crime in Seezn’s Juvenile Delinquency.

Yoon Chan-young’s character in Juvenile Delinquency

As per a recently released report (translated via Soompi), the upcoming drama will revolve around the 18-year-old Da-jung (Won Ji-an) who becomes a mere tool for her parents to ferry drugs across the country.

Chan-young will be seen as the kind and diligent young farmer, Gong Yoon-tak, who takes upon himself the responsibility of running his house and caring for his family after his mother passes away.

The story will see Da-jung escaping to the countryside after she botches up a drug delivery. Her arrival is marked by sudden turbulence in Yoon-tak’s life as he discovers that the field he has been devoting his hard work to has marijuana growing.

Soon Yoon-tak, everyone’s shining example of an ideal son and a lauded bright student, gets entangled in a major drug crime.

The producers of the show have also praised his supreme acting skills and assured that viewers will be “captivated” by his performance as he is the "perfect" Gong Yoon-tak, "from the tone of his voice to his facial expressions." They further added that viewers should look forward to the actor's magnetic presence on-screen and "his detailed portrayal of Gong Yoon Tak’s emotions."

The All of Us are Dead star is currently in quarantine as his agency announced last month that his PCR tests revealed that he is COVID-19 positive.

“Yoon Chan-young’s PCR test results came back positive for COVID-19,” shared the agency. They also confirmed that he is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. “He will adhere to the quarantine guidelines of government health authorities,” they added.

Juvenile Delinquency is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
