"All the world's a stage": Behind the scenes video of Greta Thunberg coal mine arrest sparks publicity claims

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in Germany after she and several other protestors rallied against the knockdown of a village to expand a coal mine.

On January 17, the 20-year-old was among several people who raised their voices against the action at different locations in western Germany.

Now, however, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Thunberg smiling after being detained has started making rounds on social media, prompting several people to dub the activist's arrest a "publicity stunt."

Behind-the-scenes video explored as Twitterati slam Greta Thunberg's "fake" arrest

In the video, the activist can be seen smiling and posing with the German police while a cameraman takes a picture of her in an arrested state. At one point, she can also be seen laughing while nodding her head, indicating a no in response to someone's (possibly an officer's) question.

Erik Hanchosky @HanchoskyErik A behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. A behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. https://t.co/ZhXZumDddt

Netizens were left shocked after the behind-the-scenes video of Greta Thunberg went viral. Several users slammed the activist for pulling off a "publicity stunt" for the sake of attention.

Others criticized Thunberg for using a Nike fanny pack which was manufactured in China and mocked her by asking how much she is getting paid for the gig.

Some users also called her a "paid actor" instead of an activist.

🐉@Paddy_Stash☠️ @Paddy_Stash @HanchoskyErik Publicity stunt.. she'll get bailed out by George Soros before she even arrives at the jail @HanchoskyErik Publicity stunt.. she'll get bailed out by George Soros before she even arrives at the jail

LukeTrades @LukeTradesz @HanchoskyErik I wonder how much nike paid her to wear that fanny pack lol. @HanchoskyErik I wonder how much nike paid her to wear that fanny pack lol.

dennismoyer.eth @dmoyer15 @HanchoskyErik Wearing a Nike bag whose factories contribute to tons of pollution in China… the irony @HanchoskyErik Wearing a Nike bag whose factories contribute to tons of pollution in China… the irony

Brian Weed @WeedBrian @HanchoskyErik Protesters often meet with police before hand to agree who will be arrested (if the protest involves a crime, like trespassing, for example). So, yes in a way this is staged, but also she was arrested for real. It brings more media attention to the thing being protested. @HanchoskyErik Protesters often meet with police before hand to agree who will be arrested (if the protest involves a crime, like trespassing, for example). So, yes in a way this is staged, but also she was arrested for real. It brings more media attention to the thing being protested.

Trendinator @Trendnipotent @HanchoskyErik The woke are treated like royalty even when they are arrested. @HanchoskyErik The woke are treated like royalty even when they are arrested.

Ownyourlife @healthsurviver @HanchoskyErik Still managed to get a Nike Ad in I wonder how much she was paid for that @HanchoskyErik Still managed to get a Nike Ad in I wonder how much she was paid for that

Aidan Mattis @AidanMattis Greta Thunberg used to be anti-nuclear



Now, Germany is facing an energy crisis in part due to her propaganda



Don’t listen to 17 year olds about energy policy Greta Thunberg used to be anti-nuclearNow, Germany is facing an energy crisis in part due to her propagandaDon’t listen to 17 year olds about energy policy

Zackkk23 @Frkkasterr 🤥🤥🤥 . Look at this behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. Oh lmfao arrested by the police??, the Germans also knows that she is biggest "liar"

@nowthisnews All lies🤥🤥🤥. Look at this behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. Oh lmfao arrested by the police??, the Germans also knows that she is biggest "liar" @nowthisnews All lies 😂🤥🤥🤥😂😂. Look at this behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. Oh lmfao arrested by the police??, the Germans also knows that she is biggest "liar"https://t.co/zLMW6FJ1mU

Why was Greta Thunberg arrested?

Greta Thunberg was among several other protesters in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia who resumed anti-mining protests against the expansion of a nearby coal tunnel that would lead to the demolition of the village of Luetzerath.

This is actually the second time that the climate activist, who joined the movement on January 14, has been interjected on by the German authorities this week.

The local police force revealed that Thunberg was a part of the protest group that "stormed" towards the edge of the coal mine, which according to them is "steep and extremely dangerous."

🕯 @tayallard Greta Thunberg getting arrested and accidentally taking just the sickest photo ever. Greta Thunberg getting arrested and accidentally taking just the sickest photo ever. https://t.co/1aiRqz9KRd

German authorities also stated that Thunberg was not arrested but rather escorted along with other protestors for identification. They also confirmed that she was released soon after.

The protests come after the German government, in 2022, negotiated an agreement with energy firm RWE, enabling it to demolish Luetzerath in exchange for phasing out coal consumption by 2030 instead of 2038.

Both claim that coal is necessary to safeguard Germany's energy security, which has been compromised by the cutoff of Russian gas due to its conflict with Ukraine.

However, environmentalists state that demolishing the village will lead to a vast amount of greenhouse gas emissions, meaning the country might miss its climate targets for the second time since it was promised.

ᴊᴏᴀɴɪᴇ ʟᴇᴍᴇʀᴄɪᴇʀ @JoanieLemercier



This is happening in Germany.

For coal mining.

In 2023.



#Lützerath. These scenes of destruction are not from Ukraine.This is happening in Germany.For coal mining.In 2023. These scenes of destruction are not from Ukraine.This is happening in Germany.For coal mining. In 2023.#Lützerath. https://t.co/vsPUGfV8b3

In the midst of a heated coal debate in Germany, the European Union announced a huge cleantech industrial initiative on January 17 to enhance its goals for a cleaner future as the 27-nation bloc strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

At the time of writing this, Greta Thunberg had not commented on the viral video online.

Poll : 0 votes