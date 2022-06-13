Alleged Amber Heard book deal sparks online backlash

Following the aftermath of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict, the Aquaman star has received much flak after being allegedly spotted in public. According to TMZ, Heard's appearance was just eight days after her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Today show that the actress would be unable to pay Depp the amount awarded to him by the jury.

After the public scrutiny for her reported appearance in Washington, DC, where she was seen boarding a private jet, the 36-year-old Texas native has received further criticism over an alleged book deal. As per allegations online, the actress is reportedly planning to write a tell-all book regarding her relationship with Depp and their recently concluded defamation trial.

These allegations have also stated that Heard has already signed the book deal. This revelation led pro-Depp supporters to slam the actress as Heard is supposed to pay the actor $10.35 million in damages as per the verdict. Meanwhile, the actress is supposed to be paid $2 million as per the verdict.

What is known about Amber Heard's alleged book deal?

It appears that the allegations regarding Heard's book deal originated from the Twitter user - Nico (iwasacrow), who shared an excerpt of a US Weekly magazine piece. As per an insider source of the publication, the actress had a reported arrangement about a book deal. This alleged article mentioned:

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over, shares a third insider, noting that she's instead turned her attention to writing a book about her ordeal."

Later a user named JusticeSquad2 mentioned Heard's book deal again. On Sunday, June 12, the Twitter user said:

"Amber Heard is going to write a book people are going to be mad for like 5 seconds and then nobody will give a damn…"

However, the aforementioned claims are yet to be substantiated by any legitimate sources. An argument can also be made that the Twitter user might have been mocking Amber Heard with a potential scenario, which might have been taken as a legitimate claim by some pro-Depp Twitter users.

Johnny Depp fans troll Amber Heard amid rumors of her potential book deal

Following the alleged revelation on Twitter, numerous Johnny Depp fans took to the platform to mock Amber Heard. Several pro-Depp supporters recalled their prediction during the trial that Heard would write a book about her allegations of domestic abuse by Depp. Meanwhile, a few others claimed that her book would be a work of ''fiction.''

Slim/Scam @JusticeSquad2 Amber Heard is going to write a book people are going to be mad for like 5 seconds and then nobody will give a damn because we’re going to be going to the theaters to watch Johnny Depp in his 3rd blockbuster classic movie of the year. Amber Heard is going to write a book people are going to be mad for like 5 seconds and then nobody will give a damn because we’re going to be going to the theaters to watch Johnny Depp in his 3rd blockbuster classic movie of the year.

Jeannie Depp @Lepplady @iwasacrow @EnterHacker I can't imagine that there's a publisher in the country stupid enough to sign her. @iwasacrow @EnterHacker I can't imagine that there's a publisher in the country stupid enough to sign her.

Bia @mbiac_tw @iwasacrow @EnterHacker @Lepplady Isn’t writing a book defamatory? I would imagine it’s even worse than an oped. Also disappointed to learn that Lena Headey liked Amber’s post. The people who support her didn’t watch the trial for sure. There’s just no way this celebs still support her @iwasacrow @EnterHacker @Lepplady Isn’t writing a book defamatory? I would imagine it’s even worse than an oped. Also disappointed to learn that Lena Headey liked Amber’s post. The people who support her didn’t watch the trial for sure. There’s just no way this celebs still support her

lil jen 🇵🇱🇮🇹🏴‍☠️ @LilJen719 @itsonlyme72 @JusticeSquad2 I said during the trial she was writing notes for her tell-all and how long til she tries to land a book deal! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 @itsonlyme72 @JusticeSquad2 I said during the trial she was writing notes for her tell-all and how long til she tries to land a book deal! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣

KupAtee @Kup_a_Tee @JusticeSquad2 I mean she can write and spend all the money to publish the book, it’s only successful if people buy and read it… @JusticeSquad2 I mean she can write and spend all the money to publish the book, it’s only successful if people buy and read it…

Astoch @Astoch1 fiction novelist @JusticeSquad2 Ya her career as an actress is over, I guess she’s going to try her hand atfiction novelist @JusticeSquad2 Ya her career as an actress is over, I guess she’s going to try her hand at ✨ fiction novelist ✨

Marie Watsen @MarieWatsen Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2 & is getting a book deal?



I don't even know how to process this BS Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2 & is getting a book deal?I don't even know how to process this BS

Slim/Scam @JusticeSquad2 Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp - “ Oh is this going to be good for your book? Your not a sellout or anything “



Also Amber Heard writing a book Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp - “ Oh is this going to be good for your book? Your not a sellout or anything “Also Amber Heard writing a book

As of now, Heard is associated with the upcoming DCEU film Aquaman 2, along with Conor Allyn's period-piece thriller In the Fire, which is supposed to be in post-production. However, it has been alleged that the actress' role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been cut following her controversial trial with Johnny Depp.

