"Almost certain signs of traumatic brain injury": Internet slams circulation of Disney on Ice skater injured video post Beauty and Beast tragedy 

A serious accident took place during the Disney on Ice show in Minneapolis as an ice skater portraying Belle from Beauty and the Beast reportedly fell and was left seriously injured due to the fall. As per the New York Times, the ice skater performing during the Disney on Ice show was critical but stable, and she was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Centre.

The Disney on Ice incident took place on Sunday morning, February 11, 2023, while she was being lifted by another performer. Disney on Ice also confirmed the news and stated that it “appreciates the well wishes” from the fans. At the same time, many witnesses also reported that the kids who had gone to watch the show were left traumatized after the incident.

The video is now going viral on X, and the incident is being condemned by plenty as it shows Belle seizing while lying on ice. One social media user also commented on a video shared on Reddit and said:

Social media users left concerned as ice skater falls during Disney show Minneapolis: Details revealed as performer is reportedly in serious condition. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users reacted to Belle falling during the Disney on Ice show on Sunday

As many people made their way to watch the Disney on Ice show, many also witnessed an ice skater, portraying Belle falling on her face and then seizing as she lay on the ice. The incident was captured by many spectators and was circulated on social media. As many were left in shock, social media users started pouring in their comments.

With many social media users condemning the spread of the video, others slammed the Disney on Ice show. As a Reddit user, @u/cmmovick posted the video on social media. Here is how the masses reacted:

On the other hand, many were also left concerned and wished the ice skater playing Belle a speedy recovery. While the ice skater is being treated, the condition of her injuries is not known yet. However, the video continues to spread widely on the internet.

