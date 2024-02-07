What happened to Tom Garratt? Viral video sparks statement from British content creator

Social media personality Tom Garratt unexpectedly went viral online after an inappropriate video of him was leaked on the internet. After many viewers began speaking about the same across social media platforms, he took to his podcast, Pitch Side, and TikTok to address the matter.

For the unversed, Tom Garratt is a British content creator who is best known for reporting on athletic news online. He is not only popular for his sports knowledge, but also for his mystery box subscriptions, where customers can purchase boxes with unknown sports merchandise. Tom is also part of the famous podcast show titled Pitch Side, which he co-hosts alongside Ollie Fletcher W and Theo Baker.

The phrase ‘Tom Garratt video’ started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) in the past three days. Netizens could not believe the viral video (now deleted), as it featured the British internet personality indulging in an intimate moment with an unknown man.

Although Garratt originally claimed that the video was created using artificial intelligence, he later admitted that the video was real and stated that whoever leaked it was "weird."

“What happened, happened”: Tom Garratt gives explanation on his viral video

On February 5, the 27-year-old took to the Pitch Side podcast to clarify about the clip that was making rounds on social media. He said in a humorous tone:

“This is from seven years ago, which obviously doesn’t change the fact that what happened, happened... Obviously, we were on a holiday; it was, got a bit messy, and we thought it would be funny to...yeah."

He further added:

"I understand a lot of people don’t find that funny and wouldn’t do it. You know what? Good for you, but I would not want that life. We had a great time. We had a great laugh.”

Shedding light on the now-deleted video, Tom Garratt also stated:

“I don’t know how the video got out, but it has. And you’ve just got to f**king firm it- unlike my mate did. So, if anyone’s looking for a holiday buddy for this summer, I might be going to Tenerife. I’ll see you there.”

Tom Garratt also claimed that he was “partial to being a bit fruity.” He also added that the incident happened while he was inebriated.

During his podcast, the hosts jokingly discussed the video and called it the “coldest moment in 2024.” Moreover, they stated that they would not be dealing with “homophobic slander” online.

Tom Garratt, who claimed to have “elite ball knowledge,” also took to TikTok to address the clip. He hilariously said:

“What goes on in a holiday should stay in a holiday. So you leave me alone. I think whoever leaked it is weirder than me. It was a friend in need, and I’m a friend indeed.”

Tom Garratt ended his TikTok clip by reiterating that he found the video “funny.”

Expand Tweet

“They panicked hard”: Netizens react to Tom Garratt’s recent statement regarding the viral video

Followers of the British podcast host took to X to react to Garratt’s recent statement. They relentlessly trolled the influencer online, along with opining that his TikTok video did not make sense. A few reactions read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It seems like the podcaster will not react to the video leak again and will return to his regular content.