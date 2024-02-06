What happened to Veruca Salt on TikTok? Real name and all about the influencer amid tragic loss of one-month old baby boy

Popular TikTok influencer Kimberley Summer Hartley, popularly known as Veruca Salt on the internet, announced the demise of her one-month-old baby boy. The influencer took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, to share the news with her followers.

The 25-year-old influencer, residing on the Gold Coast in Australia, revealed the tragic passing of her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, who was born on December 19, 2023. Kimberley expressed her profound grief, stating,

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm writing this. My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning."

Veruca's Instagram story (Image via snip from Instagram/@verucasalt444)

She also said,

"I’m just saying this because people are still commenting on my TikToks saying how happy I look with him and “just wait for the toddler stage” and stuff, and I really can’t take it anymore. I’m really sorry."

In her social media post, Veruca Salt also said an autopsy was scheduled for her baby boy, although she feared she might never understand the reason behind his sudden demise. Queensland Police confirmed an ongoing investigation into the tragic incident, awaiting autopsy results to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Cash's death.

Just days prior to the heartbreaking news, Veruca had reached out to her TikTok community for advice when her son was hospitalized due to concerns about his health. The influencer had documented her journey into motherhood, sharing heartfelt moments with her newborn, which garnered immense affection from her 674,000 TikTok followers.

Veruca Salt's real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley

Veruca Salt recently lost her one-month-old son. The influencer, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, is originally from New Zealand. As per the Daily Mail, she has lived in Australia since she was three years old.

According to the publication, Veruca shared in September 2023 that she had relocated back to Australia, into a share house on the Gold Coast, after returning from London.

Kimberley has been a prominent figure in the social media landscape, particularly on TikTok, where she amassed a significant following. Her journey into motherhood had been documented on social media, from the announcement of her pregnancy last June to the tender moments shared with her newborn son.

Despite the overwhelming grief, Kimberley continued to express her love for her son, sharing poignant videos and memories of their time together. In one of her recent posts, she shared a touching montage capturing the bond between her and Cash, emphasizing her deep connection with her "perfect gorgeous angel baby."

As per the Daily Mail, Gold Coast Police Superintendent Craig Hanlon has confirmed that the tragic death of Veruca Salt's one-month-old baby boy is still under investigation. He mentioned that they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to gain further insights into the circumstances surrounding the infant's passing.