"Poor baby ain't had no rest since he was born": Blueface features Chrisean Rock and their son in new music video, sparks wild reactions online

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's tumultuous relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. Chrisean gave birth to the duo's baby earlier this month, and Blueface went on an online rant, threatening to take custody of the child. However, on Tuesday, September 19, the rapper released his new track, Baby Momma Drama, and the music video featured the rapper casually dancing with Chrisean.

The clip also featured a glimpse of the couple's baby boy, Chrisean Malone. Jaidyn Alexis, who also shares two children with Blueface, was not happy with the release and went on a rant about it on Twitter. Netizens were also stunned that the duo featured their newborn in a hip-hop music video and expressed their concern for the child.

Individuals took to the comment section of The Shade Room's post on Instagram to share their views on the situation.

Netizens felt sorry for the newborn, Chrisean Malone (Image via Instagram)

"Poor thing" - Netizens feel sorry for Blueface and Chrisean Rock's son as he features in music video

Blueface's Baby Momma Drama music video was uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday. The two-minute, 27-second-long track has already amassed over 214,000 views within just 14 hours of its release. The track features the rapper ditching his off-beat flow to try out a new lower tone. However, the track is not available on any streaming service as of this writing.

A few scenes from the music video showcased the rapper and Chrisean Rock casually dancing and playing around to the beat of the track. The music video also featured Chrisean Malone, who is not even one month old, in the arms of his father. Chrisean appeared to be signing a contract in the video and also carried her soon as they danced together. The rest of the video saw the artist rapping in the studio and grooving with his friends.

Individuals initially commented on the YouTube video and hailed the artist for his marketing prowess. The common consensus was that he was a genius for taking a rather negative but viral situation and turning it into profits.

YouTube users' reactions (Image via YouTube)

YouTube users' reactions (Image via YouTube)

However, things took a turn when on Instagram. The Shade Room shared clips from the music video on September 19, and netizens were far from impressed. They were mostly angry at the couple for featuring such a young child in a music video and felt extremely bad for the baby.

They began hurling insults at the duo and showed their disappointment towards them in the comments section of the post. Netizens pointed out the irony of the situation as Blueface had earlier gone on a rant about Chrisean creating an Instagram account for the baby and opening up bookings for the child.

Instagram users react to the music video (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users react to the music video (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users react to the music video (Image via Instagram)

One person, who was definitely not impressed with the artist and Chrisean's reunion was Jaidyn Alexis, whom Blueface shares two children with. She made her feelings clear in a plethora of tweets online. On September 17, she took to the platform to call out the rapper and stated that he had fooled her.

Jaidyn Alexis' tweet (Image via X)

Jaidyn Alexis' tweet (Image via X)

Jaidyn Alexis' tweet (Image via X)

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis share two children, a son named Javaughn Alexis, and a daughter named Journey Alexis. Blueface shares Chrisean Malone with Chrisean Rock, who gave birth to the baby boy during a September 3 Instagram live session.