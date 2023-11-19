"ALREADY SO MUCH DAMAGE": Fans react as unidentified netizen expected to allegedly expose Haerin and Taesan amid Seunghan's ongoing controversy

RIIZE's Seunghan recently found himself in a series of controversies as an unidentified netizen allegedly claimed to be close to the rookie idol and allegedly leaked videos of his private moments on X on November 16, 2023.

A private Instagram video allegedly featuring a cordial conversation between RIIZE's Seunghan and TXT's Soobin then surfaced on social media platform X on November 17. The anonymous user responsible for the leak reportedly threatened to reveal more conversations involving other K-pop idols on social media.

In a now-deleted post, the unidentified user allegedly threatened to expose more fourth-generation leaders if SM Entertainment did not meet their demands, as per allkpop.

The deleted post went viral and fans expressed concern about the damage that this move could potentially do. Some fans also began speculating that BOYNEXTDOOR's Taesan and NewJeans' Haerin could be the next targets.

"So worried right now": Fans urge agency to take immediate action against the unidentified netizen

As the unidentified user allegedly threatened to harm and expose more fourth-generation K-pop idols in the future, fans referred to the user as the "exposed" as they reacted to the situation online. They expressed concern about the individual, who allegedly claims to be Seughan's middle school classmate, and stated that they had stooped to the point of regularly hurting and invading the idol's privacy.

In the unidentified user's recent post, they reportedly confessed that they intended to cause even more harm to Seungan. As translated by Pannchoa, they said:

"I have over 3 strong ones to expose about HSH (Seunghan). If SM doesn't manage things as they should within a week, I'll just end up exposing everything and the idol industry will be in a frenzy. Especially for the male and female idols of the 4th generation."

They continued:

"And he also was dating his ex-girlfriend from the same office he worked at, but they only fired the girl, she's freaking pitiful f*ck. The picture (of them dating) was posted by Hong Seunghan himself, and the one who got fired was his girlfriend~ Please look forward."

Fans soon raised concerns, suggesting that the user might expose BOYNEXTDOOR's Taesan, who is Seunghan's close friend from middle school. They were also worried about the individual sharing information about NewJeans' Haerin, as the idol earlier revealed that she was his type, as per allkpop.

They took to social media to urge the exposer to spare Haerin and Taesan from the ongoing controversies, emphasizing that they have no connection to the current issues surrounding the rookie idol. Fans also called on HYBE to take precautions, considering that Haerin and Taesan are associated with the company.

As reported by fans on social media, the user deleted their account on November 18. However, concerns persist, given the individual's one-week ultimatum to SM Entertainment to meet the demands.

Meanwhile, private pictures of the idol reportedly kissing his alleged girlfriend went viral on social media on August 29 on X. Additionally, a video of him allegedly smoking did the rounds on November 17, 2023, prompting mixed reactions from the public.

While some fans express support for Seunghan on X, others are urging agencies to take strict action against the exposer. Fans also hope that Seunghan checks his friend circle and removes those who betray his trust by allegedly leaking private information.