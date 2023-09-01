"I was so surprised": Fans go gaga as NewJeans' Danielle talks about Kim Tae-hyung’s reaction to her Rainy Days cover in her recent live

On September 1, 2023, NewJeans' Danielle went live on the Phoning platform to discuss BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's reaction to her recent cover of Rainy Days. The BTS member had recently released two tracks from his upcoming album, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, and the rookie idol covered the latter.

Kim Tae-hyung took to a South Korean social media platform to praise the NewJeans member for covering his song Rainy Days, showing his approval with gestures like thumbs up and applause to indicate his pride.

During her live session, she giggled and expressed her surprise at Kim Tae-hyung's appreciation for her rendition of Rainy Days.

"V sunbaenim said my cover was cool, I was so surprised," she said.

"She is really sweet": Fans can't get enough of how Danielle talks about Kim Tae-hyung

In the recent Phoning video, NewJeans member Danielle is visibly excited, giggling, and radiating immense happiness while discussing Kim Tae-hyung's reaction to her recent cover of Rainy Days. Fans naturally observed her joyful reaction in detail and commented on her sweetness, particularly when she referred to V as her "sunbaenim," which means senior in the South Korean language.

During the aforementioned live session, Kim Tae-Hyung displayed charming actions, including offering a thumbs-up and gentle applause while enjoying Danielle's rendition of Rainy Days. He was also seen joyfully singing along with her and giggling with excitement when she hit the right notes. The idol clearly savored the music and was fully immersed in its vibe.

ARMYs are pleased to see these two members from different groups openly praising each other. However, some fans have emphasized the importance of recognizing the boundaries between seniors and juniors in the K-pop industry and cautioned against shipping them as a couple.

Check out how ARMYs and fans of NewJeans are reacting to Danielle discussing Kim Tae-hyung's response to her Rainy Days cover in her recent live session:

Fans could witness the joy reflected in Danielle's eyes as she shared her thoughts on V's Rainy Days. She recounted how the music evoked her childhood memories, envisioning herself gazing out of a window, captivated by the sound of raindrops.

Even the Love Me Again singer shared her Rainy Days cover on his Instagram story the day NewJeans YouTube channel dropped Danielle's cover for the aforementioned song.

More about Danielle and Kim Tae-hyung

Danielle is a Korean-Australian singer and a member of NewJeans, a K-pop group. On July 21, 2022, NewJeans unveiled a pre-debut music video featuring Danielle for their track Attention. They officially debuted on August 1, 2022, with the EP New Jeans.

In 2023, Danielle ventured into voice acting. On May 2, 2023, a teaser revealed that she would lend her voice to Ariel in the Korean dub of the 2023 release of The Little Mermaid. Subsequently, on May 17, Disney Korea released an official performance video of Part of Your World, showcasing Danielle's talent alongside clips from the upcoming movie.

V is gearing up to release his debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023. He recently attended Dingo Story, where he spent quality time with one of his fans, stirring the hearts of ARMYs worldwide.