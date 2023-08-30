"She did it beautifully": ARMYs go gaga as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung proudly reacts to NewJeans' Danielle's Rainy Days cover

On August 30, 2023, BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to listen to NewJeans' Danielle's cover of Rainy Days. He proudly demonstrated his excitement for the rookie idol's latest cover.

Simultaneously, on the same day, Danielle uploaded her most recent cover of Rainy Days on NewJeans' official YouTube channel. In her video, she shared her delight upon hearing Kim Tae-hyung's Rainy Days for the first time. She praised the song's quality and encouraged everyone to anticipate it.

Following her Rainy Days cover, Kim Tae-hyung featured her video on his Instagram story and later conducted a live broadcast on Weverse to showcase his reaction to Danielle's cover.

Both ARMYs and Bunnies, the fandom name of BTS and NewJeans, respectively, were delighted to witness Kim Tae-hyung enjoying Danielle's cover. They commented that she sang the song beautifully and expressed their insatiable enjoyment of her performance.

"His cute little thumbs up": ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's reaction to Danielle's Rainy Days cover

As NewJeans' Danielle released her cover of Rainy Days on the YouTube channel, fans were overjoyed to witness the latest rendition and showered her with praises.

On the same day, Kim Tae-hyung conducted a Weverse live session, which he later ended. However, following Danielle's Rainy Days cover, the Love Me Again singer resumed the live session to listen to her rendition.

During this session, Tae-Hyung displayed adorable gestures such as giving a thumbs up and little claps while listening to her cover of Rainy Days. He was also spotted singing along with Danielle and giggling in excitement as she hit the correct notes. The idol was visibly enjoying the song and vibing to it.

Overall, ARMYs and Bunnies were ecstatic to witness this indirect interaction between the two artists and couldn't get enough of it. They took to social media to shower praises on Kim Tae-hyung for his proud and optimistic reaction to Danielle's Rainy Days cover.

Kim Tae-Hyung also shared Danielle's cover on Instagram and playfully spelled "NewJeans" as "NewJeantzeu" in Hangul, adding his own adorable twist. Later, during a live session, fans discovered that he had produced the "NewJeantzeu" version as well.

Subsequently, fans could observe the happiness in NewJeans' Danielle's eyes as she related her feelings about Kim Tae-hyung's Rainy Days. She described how the song resonated with her childhood memories, imagining herself standing by a window, listening to raindrops falling.

She expressed:

"After listening to 'Rainy Days,' the song resonated with me so much. As soon as I heard it, it brought me back to a rainy day from my childhood when I used to sit by the window, looking outside while waiting for someone."

She continued, expressing her emotional connection to the song:

"That kind of feeling. There are beautiful aspects to it. The song's vintage vibes resonated with me and I thought, I really, really love this song. It touched me deeply. So I was there listening to the song, and I said, 'I really want to cover this song.'"

Later, Danielle was given the opportunity to cover the song, and she took it, pouring her emotions into it. ARMYs and Bunnies could feel her sincerity, leading them to shower her with praises for her Rainy Days cover.

BTS' V has already released his songs Rainy Days and Love Me Again, which are part of his upcoming album titled Layover.

BTS' V is scheduled to release his debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023.