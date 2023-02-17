"Always been profit over patients": HCA Hospital roaches infestation sparks online concern 

Florida’s HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital has come under fire ever since their surgeons expressed concern about the patient's safety and care. It was revealed that the staff had a meeting with management to address their complaints, however, there was little to no change made following the discussion. Amongst the many issues raised by the doctors, it was revealed that the health facility was infested with cockroaches.

In December 2021, Bayonet Point surgeons approached upper management to discuss issues including unsanitary surgical equipment, inadequate monitoring of patients in the ICU, anesthesiology errors that resulted in patients waking up during surgery and an extremely busy emergency department amongst others.

Recently photos of the hospital provided by the doctors to a news publication showed ceiling leaks, oxygen tanks being held together with tape, wires dangling from a hole in a wall and cockroaches present in an operating room.

Neurosurgeon Dr. George Giannakopoulos also revealed in an interview that in just one month, there were 18 “near misses” among patients. One such incident included the wrong side of a patient’s hip being anesthetized.

A Bayonet Point nurse also revealed in a government investigation that she did “not feel safe with the number of patients per nurse.

In another instance, a patient suffering from a ruptured aneurysm arrived at the emergency department. Surgery for the same was scheduled for the next day and medical staff were asked to monitor the patient overnight. However, on the day of the surgery, the patient passed away. This comes after there were no nurse taking notes that detailed the patient’s monitoring through the night. The doctor revealed:

“it was obvious what had happened. Nobody had seen the patient from 7pm to 7am.”

Netizens react to HCA Bayonet Point’s ongoing predicament

Internet users were astonished to hear about the issues being faced in the hospital. Many slammed the hospital administration for being solely focused on profits, which was concurred by their doctors and nurses.

NBC News gathered that the HCA had earned $5.6 billion and is reportedly a favorite of investors.

Many noted that hospitals must not focus on making profits and should primarily focus on safe healthcare. A few reactions to the matter at hand read:

Denise ❤️ Coffee☕️🌻 @ddshelby @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews That is the HCA way. They should be shut down, this is far from the first problem with HCA. They only care about $$$$$, not actual patient care. @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews That is the HCA way. They should be shut down, this is far from the first problem with HCA. They only care about $$$$$, not actual patient care.

SSton @SharinStone @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews So not surprising. HCA hospitals are awful. For profit means cost cutting and AHCA seems weak to do anything about it. Family members who are physicians have reported same at HCA in St. Pete. @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews So not surprising. HCA hospitals are awful. For profit means cost cutting and AHCA seems weak to do anything about it. Family members who are physicians have reported same at HCA in St. Pete.

Rita L @Dancingfeet20L @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews Healthcare should not be 4 profit. Putting ppl's lives at risk when they are the most vulnerable so shareholders earn high dividends is outrageous.Our cntry appears 2 value the mighty dollar over human life. @Yamiche @NBCNightlyNews Healthcare should not be 4 profit. Putting ppl's lives at risk when they are the most vulnerable so shareholders earn high dividends is outrageous.Our cntry appears 2 value the mighty dollar over human life.

Spokesperson responds to allegations

Regina Temple, the chief executive officer of the Bayonet Point Hospital, declined to comment on the allegations. However, a spokesperson for the hospital claimed to offer “safe care” to the patients while avoiding speaking about the aforementioned issues. Their statement read:

“As a learning hospital, we are continually looking for ways to improve patient safety and quality of care. We apply those learnings, including reports by both federal and state regulators, to ensure best practices for quality care are in place. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital is appropriately staffed to ensure the safe care of our patients. We rely on feedback from our physicians, and when issues are validated we take necessary action.”

HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer, Samuel N. Hazen, also declined to comment.

