"Always with you" : Harrison Wagner's brother and girlfriend break silence on his sudden death

Following the death of Harrison Wagner on June 6, his brother Peter Wagner and girlfriend Sophia Bui paid tribute to him on social media recently. Peter shared a few throwback pictures of him and Harrison during their childhood and wrote a message which reads,

“Always with you.”

Sophia Bui expressed her grief by sharing a photo of herself resting her head on Harrison’s shoulder while he wrapped his arm around her. Bui wrote that she was heartbroken and added that they were supposed to meet on Friday. She mentioned that Harrison had already called and apologized to her. She also stated,

“Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry.”

She continued,

“I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”

Further details on Harrison Wagner’s cause of death

Harrison Wagner's cause of death needs further investigation (Image via harrisonwagner/Instagram)

Harrison Wagner’s cause of death is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner’s Office said that the cause of death had been deferred, which means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is requesting further investigation. The statement concluded by stating,

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office report says that Harrison was found in a local parking lot on Monday and was announced dead at 5:14 a.m. local time. Harrison has fought a long battle with addiction in the past, although it is unknown if it had any role in his death.

Harrison was active on Instagram with around 4,800 followers and was interested in hiking, dogs, and the gym. He last posted on May 22, 2022, where he was sitting on a bench and staring into the distance while listening to music. He was a Senior Financial Analyst – Global Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Treasury at IBM.

Harrison’s parents, actors Jack and Kristina Wagner, married in December 1993 and filed for divorce in February 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. They reconciled in 2004, only to get separated the following year.

