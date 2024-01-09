“Am I dreaming?” Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s new Instagram post hinting at a recording studio session

Just days after the exciting announcement of her upcoming solo debut album, BLACKPINK's Jennie further delighted fans with a compelling hint. On December 9, 2024, Jennie took to Instagram to share a post from inside a recording studio, sparking speculation among fans.

The post, although short-lived as it was later deleted by Jennie herself, strongly suggested her presence in a recording studio, leaving fans with little to no doubt that the eagerly anticipated recording session was indeed for her solo debut album. Fans keenly observed from the post that she was recording in America, adding to the intrigue.

While many fans were understandably enthusiastic and nearly certain about Jennie's solo album recording, some expressed surprise at the paced progression from the initial announcement of her debut just a few days prior.

"She's not wasting any time," BLACKPINK's Jennie to make a solo comeback with her first solo album

Jennie of BLACKPINK has ventured into a new chapter of her career, transcending the confines of being a K-pop idol. Notably, she has taken on the role of a CEO for her entertainment company, Oddatelier—a move that has not yet been made by any of the BLACKPINK members.

As the group's contract expired in August 2023, each member has embarked on individual pursuits, although they intend to reunite for group activities under YG Entertainment. However, it is Jennie who has chosen to embrace the dual roles of an entertainment company owner and a solo artist.

The unfolding of this transformative journey became known to the world when Jennie graced the red carpet at Lee Hyori's event on January 2, 2024. Sensing the perfect moment to share her future aspirations as a solo artist, she unveiled plans to concentrate on creating solo music for her fans, confirming the imminent release of her debut solo album. Internal sources later disclosed that fans can expect this album to drop in March.

Fans, electrified by the prospect of Jennie's solo venture, were treated to further updates regarding this matter. On January 9, Jennie posted a photo on her Instagram story featuring a wish card with the words:

"Have a great session, James and Jennie."

Interpreting this as a recording session, fans deduced that James is the individual collaborating with Jennie, later confirmed to be the esteemed American music producer, James Fauntleroy. Fauntleroy's notable work with international stars like Travis Scott and Frank Ocean heightened anticipation for the collaboration.

The intrigue didn't end with the revelation of James as eagle-eyed fans spotted additional details at the bottom of the card, confirming that the recording session took place in Los Angeles, California. This revelation fueled speculations that the BLACKPINK member's upcoming album might feature all English tracks, a treat for her international audience.

BLACKPINK fans, better known as BLINKs, were absolutely frenzied by this piece of news and celebrated together by posting comments and GIFs on X.

The news surrounding Jennie's solo endeavors has ignited unparalleled excitement among fans. As the CEO of her own company, fans take immense pride in witnessing Jennie assume diverse roles and carve her path in the industry.

Beyond being a BLACKPINK member, Jennie, as a solo artist, stands tall among celebrated musicians globally, consistently dominating charts with only two solo songs to her name. With fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming musical offerings, Jennie's solo career promises to be a groundbreaking chapter.