Amazon Music Live Season 2’s Thursday Night Football Concert: Line-up, where to stream online & all we know so far

Amazon Music Live is returning for its highly-anticipated second season, premiering on September 21, 2023. Following the immense success of season 1, which drew millions of dedicated fans, Amazon Music Live will once again bring the thrill of live music right into the homes of music enthusiasts across the globe. Hip-hop icon 2 Chainz will also return as the host, adding his unique style and charisma to the show.

Ed Sheeran will grace the premiere night performance before the release of his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, on September 29 via Gingerbread Man Records. The line-up for this season will also feature a diverse range of talent, including performances by Feid on September 28 and Lil Durk on October 5. Many other exciting artists will be announced soon.

The series will be broadcast live from Los Angeles and it will be aired on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays

2 Chainz promises wilder-than-ever performances in Amazon Music Live season 2

The General Manager of Amazon shared the thrilling news about Season two's return in an official press release, promising another season filled with chart-topping artists and electrifying performances.

Ryan Redington, the general manager, shared the statement via a press release:

“We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week.”

He concluded his statement by saying,

“Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year we’re going even bigger.”

The renowned rapper and host, 2 Chainz, also expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, ensuring fans of even more sensational music moments. He also shared a statement inviting fans.

“Join me each week when I’m turning Thursday night into music’s main stage with Amazon Music Live. We’re returning to your screens live after Thursday Night Football with even more new music, more album drops and more wild performances than ever before. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be after the big game. Tune in and turn up.”

In season 1, the line-up featured performances by artists Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Anuel AA, A$AP Rocky, Anitta, and 21 Savage.

The second season will commence on September 21. Further announcements are yet to be made by Amazon regarding the line-ups and conclusion of this season. Fans can follow Amazon Music's social media handles to stay updated about the Season 2 news.